Rachel Zoe Announces Split From Husband Rodger Berman After 26 Years of Marriage

Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman have split after 26 years of marriage. The fashion icon, 53, and her husband of nearly three decades, 55, announced their split via Instagram on Monday, Sept. 9.

"After 33 years together and 26 years married, Rodger and I have come to the mutual decision to end our marriage," Zoe wrote in a statement posted to her grid. "We are incredibly proud of the loving family we have created and our countless memories together."

She continued, "Our number one priority has been and will always be our children. We are committed to coparent our boys and to continue to work together within the many businesses we share. We ask for privacy during this time as we navigate this new chapter." The statement was signed jointly, "With love and gratitude – Rachel & Rodger."

Zoe and Berman met when they were both students at George Washington University in 1991 and would go on to tie the knot seven years later in 1998. They then went on to welcome sons Skyler, 13, and Kaius, 11, together. Zoe and Berman's relationship has been beloved by fans since they first appeared on the Bravo series The Rachel Zoe Project, which aired from 2007 to 2013. The couple also let fans into their lives together on Lifetime's Fashionably Late With Rachel Zoe, which aired in 2015 for one season only.

Zoe last shared a photo of Berman on Instagram in June, wishing him a happy Father's Day. "Happy Father's Day to our [heart] @rbermanus one of the best to ever do it," she wrote at the time alongside a photo of Berman and his two sons. "Our boys are the luckiest and we are so grateful for you."

Previously, the couple had shared the secret for their long-lasting marriage during an August 2017 interview with Well+Good. "[We] talk things out," Zoe told the outlet at the time. "I think we just deal with it. And anyone that knows us really well would say that our recovery rate is the shortest recovery rate they've ever seen. We recover in three to five minutes. We just kind of forget about it. That's what happens after a million years together." Berman agreed that their ability to let things go was "one of the things that has kept us sort of sane," adding, "We don't really go to the grave with anything."