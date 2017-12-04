‘RHOA’ Cast Member Didn’t Know Her Boyfriend Was Going to Prison

Shereé Whitfield revealed to her Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates Sunday that the man she’s been fawning over this season is Tyrone Gilliams, who is currently serving time in federal prison for white collar crimes.

Gilliams, who was the subject of one of the most iconic Housewives fights in season four, has long been Whitfield’s confidante.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I feel like he gets me,” Whitfield gushed to her friends on their trip to San Francisco. “We’ve been talking on the phone.”

The two had lost contact for about four years before they reconnected, she revealed, dating for about eight months before his prison sentence, which Whitfield said she was unaware of before he reported to prison.

“I didn’t know he went away! We broke up,” she said. “We stopped talking before he went to prison because he didn’t want to get me involved in any of that.”

Soon after that, they got back together.

“You know what, honestly, I’ve gotten to know this man on a much deeper level,” she told PEOPLE Now last month. “Probably deeper than I’ve ever known anyone. We have nothing but time to talk and get to know each other.”

“He’s a good guy and, you know, he supports me. I can talk to him about anything. He’s my best friend,” she continued. “He just got caught up in the wrong craziness, and hopefully he’ll be back soon.”

Whitfield’s fellow castmates were shocked at the revelation.

“You love Tyrone?” NeNe Leakes screamed.

Last time Leakes came in contact with Gilliams was during the season four fight, when she accused him of being a con man during a business deal that fell through. When Whitfield confronted her about her “shady” dealings, she yelled this iconic line.

“What you don’t understand is while you were running your mouth with him, I was running to the bank and depositing a Trump check. Donald Trump” Leakes shouted, referencing her appearance on the now-president’s then-reality show Celebrity Apprentice. “I am rich … I am very rich, b-tch.”

Whitfield told PEOPLE Now in November that Leakes is over her beef with Gilliams, but in the preview for next week’s episode it appears she might not be.

“Why were you so surprised about her dating him?” Kandi Burruss asks Leakes in the clip.

“I met him before she did,” Leakes says. “He’s a con artist.”

“I hope he don’t con her out of Chateau Shereé,” Burruss says.