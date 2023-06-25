'RHOA' Edits Out NeNe Leakes in Throwback, and Fans Have Thoughts

NeNe Leakes didn't appreciate Bravo producers' attempt at erasing her from the legacy of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The former star, who was a staple on the show for 11 seasons, was edited out of a throwback opening in a recent episode. Not only did fans not take it lightly, but neither did The New Normal alum. In one Twitter post, she called it a "shame" regarding what people and executives can "get away" with while hinting that there's more drama behind the scenes. This comes on the heels of Leakes suing Bravo, Andy Cohen, and the production company responsible for RHOA over allegations of discrimination and a racially insensitive work environment. Since then, the suit has been dismissed, as one source claimed there was potentially insufficient evidence. There was a reported payout to Leakes, which now other sites are denying. Leakes has also been open about her desire to be back on the show. At one point, she was the highest-paid Housewife across all Bravo franchises, earning $1 million per season. But reports, and some behavior showcased on the show, revealed Leakes to be a growing tyrant to work with. Since her exit following a contentious reunion in Season 12, Leakes has focused on other business ventures, and appeared on the BET+ reality series College Hill: Celebrity Edition. Despite such, fans say Leakes is the reason RHOA is iconic.

Many slammed the show for the shady edit. Leakes later took to Twitter and thanked her fans for the support, writing, "Thank you tweetie pies for all of your DM's and comments! I see everything you are sending to me!" And fans did indeed have her back. After fan's outcry, Peacock, the affiliate streaming platform, restored the edit.