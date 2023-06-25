'RHOA' Edits Out NeNe Leakes in Throwback, and Fans Have Thoughts
NeNe Leakes didn't appreciate Bravo producers' attempt at erasing her from the legacy of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The former star, who was a staple on the show for 11 seasons, was edited out of a throwback opening in a recent episode. Not only did fans not take it lightly, but neither did The New Normal alum. In one Twitter post, she called it a "shame" regarding what people and executives can "get away" with while hinting that there's more drama behind the scenes. This comes on the heels of Leakes suing Bravo, Andy Cohen, and the production company responsible for RHOA over allegations of discrimination and a racially insensitive work environment. Since then, the suit has been dismissed, as one source claimed there was potentially insufficient evidence. There was a reported payout to Leakes, which now other sites are denying. Leakes has also been open about her desire to be back on the show. At one point, she was the highest-paid Housewife across all Bravo franchises, earning $1 million per season. But reports, and some behavior showcased on the show, revealed Leakes to be a growing tyrant to work with. Since her exit following a contentious reunion in Season 12, Leakes has focused on other business ventures, and appeared on the BET+ reality series College Hill: Celebrity Edition. Despite such, fans say Leakes is the reason RHOA is iconic.
Many slammed the show for the shady edit. Leakes later took to Twitter and thanked her fans for the support, writing, "Thank you tweetie pies for all of your DM's and comments! I see everything you are sending to me!" And fans did indeed have her back. After fan's outcry, Peacock, the affiliate streaming platform, restored the edit.
Shade or nah?
Ok but is this shade that they edited Nene Leakes out of the peach holding? #RHOA pic.twitter.com/n1vOs4TuHQ— King Dom ♥☥♊️ (@TheKingsHeart) June 13, 2023
Initially, the shade wasn't caught by all viewers. But once the debate ensued on social media, it was clear what Bravo's intentions were.prevnext
A misunderstanding
This is my thing. She wants them to stop talking about her – does that mean erasing her entirely from the franchise?! That's not what she asked for. Regardless of how you feel about her, Nene Leakes IS the RHOA. All the girls combined don't equal her impact. The ratings prove it. https://t.co/xp1i5xB6mv— Justin vs. Jay Cee (Justin) (@JayCee1911) June 13, 2023
A fan of Leakes' points out that Leakes' lawsuit was due to her opinion that she was mistreated. This edit doesn't help Bravo's case.prevnext
Petty move
I think it's petty for the network, and it kinda prove Nene Leakes point,i think it was a unprofessional move on bravo, because it takes away from why fans started watching rhoa in the first place— Leslie Barber (@LeslieB42382070) June 12, 2023
Others say Bravo is showing their unprofessionalism by the shady edit. Some fans have boycotted the show since Leakes' exit. Rating has declined, but much of it can be related to more viewers streaming and binge-watching versus watching traditional linear television live.prevnext
There's one solution to saving the show
Why is NBC Universal trying to erase Nene Leakes? You need her to save RHOA. Settle with Nene and get her back on the show.— Sharon A. (@MyInfo60240848) June 12, 2023
One Twitter user believes it would be in Bravo's best interest to squash the beef and bring Leakes back in order to salvage the show. Whether or not Leakes will return is unknown, though she's admitted she's open to it...in spite of past litigation.prevnext
There's no 'RHOA' Without the OG
I couldnt agree more Nene Leakes literally put #RHOA on the map & carried it I hope she wins big with the litigation Shame on you @Bravotv for trying to erase her legacy— Paula Feese 🐾💅🏼👠🧶☕️ (@PaulaFeese) June 12, 2023
Many fans feels the removal was an unnecessary diss, especially because much of the foundation of the show was built with Leakes at the forefront. Bravo hasn't responded to the backlash with an official statement.prevnext
No going back
It’s so unfortunate that Nene Leakes burned a bridge with Andy because #RHOA survival rate is low chi. 😩 & bring Phaedra back too ain’t nobody worried bout Kandi being mad.— Aukeyla Kashae’ (@KeylaKT) June 21, 2023
In a later tweet over a week following the episode, one fan mentioned her disappointment over Leakes' estranged relationship with Bravo and Cohen. She says the show, and its ratings, could use her right now. Fans have been displeased with what many are calling a lackluster Season 15.prev