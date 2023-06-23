'RHOA': Drew Sidora Reveals 'Breaking Point' in Her Marriage to Ralph Pittman

Three months after filing for divorce a mere 61 minutes apart, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Drew Sidora, is opening up about what led her to make the decision to end her union with Ralph Pittman after eight years of marriage. Their marital woes, infidelity issues, and overall communication problems have been documented across the past three seasons of the Bravo reality series. Ahead of the Season 15 premiere, Sidora filed court documents first, alleging Pittman to be a serial cheater who flaunts his various side chicks. She also claimed he mishandled and misused funds from her business accounts, was emotionally abusive, and in the days leading up to her filing, he became physical with her. Now, in an exclusive chat with PEOPLE Magazine, Sidora says there was one final straw for her.

"[It was] definitely the breaking point and enough is enough," she admitted. "And I didn't see that coming. Of course I was forever, but it was like [there was] nothing else left for me to hold onto because the behavior and inappropriateness just never stopped. It was just too much."

Regarding the claims she made about abuse and Pittman's philandering ways, the Step Up star isn't retracting any statements. "Well everything in the petition I obviously stand by and it was just a culmination of things that should not happen in a marriage," Sidora said firmly. "And I think the inability to own it, the inability to apologize, the inability to work through it, the inability to care about my emotional state and wanting to work and heal that, was very challenging."

The couple have two children together. Sidora has a son, Josiah, from a previous relationship. Pittman has been in Josiah's life since he was a toddler. He once promised to legally adopt Josiah before reneging, a highly controversial decision that was discussed on the show.

As for what she wants moving forward, Sidora hopes they can get to an amicable place. "I'm hoping for a great co-parenting partner. I'm hoping for us to come out of this and be able to be friends and be respectful," she explained. "I'm hoping for my kids to be happy and just to really see what life has for me on the other side of all this. It's hard to imagine right now, but I would love to just be completely whole moving forward."