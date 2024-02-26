'RHOA' Season 16 Reported Cast Leaked on Social Media

Porsha Williams isn't the only cast member returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta. According to a post from The Neighborhood Talk, season 16's cast includes Williams, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, Shamea Morton, Angela Reed, Akila Coleman, and Brit Eady – with Sheree Whitfield returning as a friend of the show. Longtime friend to the show turned peach holder, Marlo Hampton, confirmed her exit in a statement posted to social media. She first joined the cast in Season 4 where she remained a friend until Season 14. Her promotion was not well received by fans as many believed she created fake beefs with co-stars for storylines.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Hampton wrote: "My contract with Real Housewives of Atlanta ended when season 15 wrapped. This break from RHOA is a fresh start, allowing me the space to participate in new creative entertainment projects focused on my future, and not reliving my past. My nephews are transitioning into pivotal stages of their academic adolescence, and I am focused on my representation in their eyes and getting back to showing my multifaceted lifestyle of philanthropy, fashion, and fabulosity! I am thankful for this amazing platform of Housewives, which has allowed me to bring awareness to foster care, my non-profit Glam It Up, Inc., and showcase my fashion showroom, Le Archive. I look forward to my continued relationship with Bravo and NBC Universal. I wish Truly Original and the RHOA cast all the best."

It's unclear how her relationship with the network will continue without her working on RHOA, but she has had a few big styling credits since launching Le Archive, including clients like Tami Roman.

Sanya Richard-Ross has been confirmed as being fired, per various reports and social media intel. She spent two seasons on the show after previously starring in her own family reality series on We TV. Kandi Burruss confirmed her exit while on the red carpet for the 2024 Grammy's after 14 seasons as a full-time cast member, making her the longest-running full time cast member in Bravo history.