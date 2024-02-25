Porsha Williams Releases First Statement Since Divorce Filing

It was recently reported that Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams filed for divorce from her husband, Simon Guobadia, after 15 months of marriage. Now, Williams has released a brief statement about the topic on Instagram. This divorce news comes on the heels of the announcement that Williams would be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta for the upcoming Season 16.

On Sunday, Feb. 25, Williams took to Instagram to share a statement to her followers. She kept things simple and wrote, "Thank you for your prayers & support." The most significant aspect of her post may be the fact that she signed off with "PW," indicating "Porsha Williams." Previously, and as she did in a video about her return to RHOA, Williams referred to herself by using her married name, "Guobadia." It should be noted that she is still identified as "Porsha Guobadia" on her Instagram profile.

The news of Williams and Guobadia's divorce came as a shock to many. It was reported that the RHOA star filed for divorce on Thursday, Feb. 22, in Atlanta. The split comes a little over a year after they tied the knot in a traditional Nigerian ceremony in November 2022. They later held an American ceremony in Atlanta. As PEOPLE reported, their split is "unrelated to recent allegations involving Simon's past," including rumors about his citizen status. A source also told the outlet that this is an "ongoing matter."

Days before the divorce news broke, it was announced that Williams would be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta for Season 16. The Bravo personality said in a statement about her return, "I'm incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family. I'm looking forward to being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and showing the world my new world!"