Drew Sidora Is In No Rush to Return to 'RHOA'

If Real Housewives of Atlanta fans are looking forward to seeing Drew Sidora return for Season 16, it may not happen. As the franchise reportedly undergoes a major recast and remains on production hiatus, fans are wondering which cast members from Season 15, if any, will come back. Love B. Scott reports that only three current cast members are expected to return, and many believe it's Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, and Sheree Whitfield. Sidora joined in Season 13 and chronicled mainly her marital strife with her now-estranged husband, Ralph Pitman. Ahead of Season 15, the former couple announced they were divorcing after nine years and two children. Sidora accused Pitman of emotional, physical, and financial abuse. Fans would assume her storyline for Season 16 was secured with the divorce, but it doesn't seem as if Sidora cares to return to Bravo.

"I don't know," she said in an interview with WGCI Chicago. "I've been enjoying this time. I needed a break so I am actually happy that they had to figure some things out. We don't know. We never know. I have talked with some of my executives there, and I'm like, 'We'll see where we land.' I feel like the environment needs to be inviting. The environment needs to be friendly for me. I didn't really feel like I had that support, that sisterhood. I just feel like as women, say what you want when we throw our shade and we have our moments of disagreement as all women do, but when you are going through something – whether it's health-wise or relationship-wise – I just feel like we've watched in certain seasons women support and rally around you. Because we don't know everything. But, to have that moment of sisterhood, that's what makes us so beautiful and powerful, is when we come together. And I just feel like, they took it, it's almost what felt like, a takedown of Drew in moments. It was hard because I have to defend these women [sic], and then defend myself against my husband too."

In the meantime, Sidora has been focused on acting. She revealed in the interview that she recently completed a television project. She's also back in the studio and recently opened for Tamar Braxton on her Love & War anniversary tour.