‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams and Fiance Dennis McKinley Call It Quits After Just 1 Year

Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams and her fiance Dennis McKinley have called it quits after just one year together.

According to Us Weekly, a family member close to the couple confirmed the split and added, “There is a tiny, tiny, tiny chance they would get back together, [but] likely no.”

The pair made their relationship Instagram official in June 2018, then revealing in September that they were pregnant. This was Williams’ first child, after suffering a miscarriage years earlier, so naturally she had some concerns.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I was excited [but] I had mixed feelings. The other feeling that I had beside excitement was fear,” Williams told PEOPLE at the time.

“I’ve had a miscarriage before in my past, which I’ve also been open about because I suffer with fibroids and had to have a myomectomy,” she added. “So just the fear of, ‘Is the baby going to be okay? Will I make it full term?’ All those questions that you ask if you’ve had a miscarriage before.”

“The thought of me getting that blessing after praying for it for so long and getting that blessing with someone who is just as excited as me — it’s Dennis’ first child, just like me — and it’s something we’ve both always wanted … It’s like a dream come true,” Williams went on to say, revealing that this baby meant both she and McKinley would be parents for the first time.

She adds that the pregnancy came “from the left,” but that it “definitely has brought [the couple] together.”

“Because you realize when it sets in that you are actually bringing a life to this world, that you have become family overnight,” she continued. “So now a lot of the things that we had talked about are a reality, and we work really hard at wanting to be a good couple and build a strong foundation for our new family that we’re going to have.”

The following month, it was reported that the pair had gotten engaged to be married.

Williams’ pregnancy was not the easiest, however, as in November 2018 she had to be hospitalized after experiencing “extreme pain” caused by fibroid complications.

In December, rumors began circulating that McKinley had been dating someone else as recent as October, but those allegations never proved to produce evidence.

Finally, in March, Williams game birth to the couple’s child, a baby girl named PJ. At this time, it is presumed the couple will co-parent the child, as no custody discussions have been reported.