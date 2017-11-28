‘RHOA’ Cast Member Reveals She’s Trying to Keep Her Husband Away from Kim Zolciak Biermann

Kim Zolciak Biermann has been on Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Kenya Moore’s case over never meeting her husband Marc Daly, but Moore is now claiming that’s intentional on her part.

“Thank you to the kind people who have helped me in my journey to find love,” she captioned a headshot on Instagram Monday. “I have an amazing husband who I tried to protect from evil people like #kimz who only try to hurt and tear down other happy people.”

She continued, “The same people who said I didn’t deserve love. EVERYONE deserves love. Thank you to all of you who can see through the lies and nastiness of rude, cruel and vile people who live to hurt others. Let’s pray for them. No one can stop my shine.”

Zolciak Biermann and Moore began fighting almost immediately upon the Don’t Be Tardy star’s return to the Atlanta Housewives franchise.

During Sunday’s episode, the Housewives were asking Moore when they would get to meet Daly, whom she wed in a secret ceremony in St. Lucia this summer.

“Soon, hopefully soon,” Moore responded.

In response, Zolciak Biermann made a face and said, “It ain’t gonna f–king happen, b-tch, because he don’t exist.”

“Shut the f–k up, OK?” Moore responded. “Why do you have such a hard-on for me? Didn’t they cut it off during your reassignment surgery? Why do you have such a hard-on? Whack off somewhere. Get it off. Jack off somewhere and get it off your chest.”

The two went back and forth, with Moore accusing Zolciak Biermann of “pimping out” her 20-year-old daughter Brielle for John Legend tickets before the former Housewife leapt at her and the episode ended.

Since then, the two have been going in on each other on social media, with Zolciak Biermann accusing Moore of being jealous of her success.

Sweetie Ive been married 6 yrs move on… BUT you call your man “baby” to try and be like me, you have a white Bentley that I had YEARS ago to be like me! Remember Sweetie Im on 2 shows and you aren’t even on one!! #Fired https://t.co/C3D3jkFz5l — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) November 27, 2017

“Remember Sweetie Im on 2 shows and you aren’t even on one,” she wrote, alluding to rumors Moore was fired from the Bravo show.

The conclusion of the two women’s on-screen fight will take place during this Sunday’s episode of the reality show, but it’s unlikely the two will be able to keep their claws sheathed until then.

Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.