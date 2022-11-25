'Real Housewives of Atlanta': NeNe Leakes Gets Good News on Son's Health After Suffering Stroke

NeNe Leakes and her family received great news ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Her 23-year-old son Brentt was hospitalized nearly two months ago after suffering a stroke and congestive heart failure. The RHOA alum took to social media after reports surfaced about the ordeal. In an Instagram live, she confirmed Brentt was indeed in the hospital and recovering, but noted the doctors didn't know what triggered the health scare at his young age.

"Brentt doesn't drink or do drugs. And obviously, they've tested him for all of those things. They also tested him for HIV. They were thinking that maybe he had caught COVID, and he didn't know that he had COVID," she said in the IG Live at the time. "It was very scary," she added before reflecting on her own health history.

"If you remember, some years ago, I had blood clots in my lungs, and we could not figure out where it came from," she recalled. "So, they're thinking that it may be Brentt was born with some sort of disease or something with his heart since he was a kid, and it just never showed up until now. Like we don't know, this is just a lot for us right now. And everything is still very new."

She believed he'd be in recovery for months, even telling Larry Reid that she was considering closing her Georgia lounge because Brentt is the manager and she was unable to run it without him. In the videos posted to social media, Brentt is slowly walking down the hospital hallways as nurses cheer him. He's preparing to leave the hospital.

Other photos show Brentt in his hospital bed while hooked up to medical devices with Leakes by his side. It appears Brentt made a full recovery after learning to walk again.