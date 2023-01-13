'RHOA' Alum Nene Leakes Sued by Photographer

A photographer is accusing Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Nene Leakes of skipping out on her invoice. In documents obtained by Radar Online, the reality star could possibly be hit default judgment after she missed a court appearance over the matter. Allison Miller and her company Photography By Ace are pleading with the judge to make a decision. Miller said Leakes was served outside the paperwork outside of her $1.8 million condo in Atlanta during the summer of 2022. Leakes is named in the suit, as well as her business, The Linnethia Lounge, in Gwinnett County Court.

The company claims they provided Leakes and her establishment an invoice but have yet to receive payment. Despite numerous emails seeking the outstanding payment, Photography by Ace said Leakes hasn't paid and that Leakes "no longer is communicating on this matter." Leakes is alleging the woman and company never worked for her or her lounge. Miller's two invoices say otherwise.

One invoice for a total of $500 is dated for services completed on Oc. 30 and 31 of 2021. It lists the event as a brunch and a Falcons Halloween party. The second invoice was for work done on weeks later on Nov. 12 and 13. The total was also $500, totaling $1000 for both events.

The server who delivered the paperwork to Leakes noted that they handed the legal papers to Leakes as she exited her Blue 2020 Rolls Royce outside of her condo. "I delivered the documents to Linnethia Leakes with identity confirmed by subject saying yes when named. The individual accepted service with direct delivery," the filing read.

Leakes has had a difficult time since she was fired from RHOA following the Season 12 reunion taping. She's since accused the network Bravo honcho Andy Cohen of workplace retaliation and fostering a toxic work environment in which she was subjected to racism. The suit has since been dismissed as Leakes prepares to attend mediation on the matter. Despite her suit, she's been vocal about wanting to return to the show.

Leakes also lost her husband of 20 years, Gregg. He died in Sept. 2021 after a three-year battle with colon cancer.