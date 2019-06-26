‘RHOA’ Alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann ‘Heartbroken’ Over Beth Chapman’s Passing

The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Kim Zolciak-Biermann is “heartbroken” at the news of Beth Chapman’s death, passing on her love to the late Dog the Bounty Hunter star on social media Wednesday after the tragic news broke. After news of Chapman’s death at the age of 51 amid her battle with cancer broke, Zolciak-Biermann took to Twitter to write alongside a heart emoji, “So heartbroken. RIP [Beth Chapman]. We love you.”

There will never be another @MrsdogC I know you are now pain free ❤️🙏🏼 — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) June 26, 2019

She added in another tweet that while “there will never be another” Beth, she is now “pain free.”

Fans were devastated to learn Beth had passed on less than a week after doctors were forced to place her into a medically-induced coma after the re-emergence of her cancer in November 2018.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain,” husband Duane “Dog” Chapman wrote on Twitter to announce the sad news. “Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

WGN, which is set to air the couple’s new show, Dog’s Most Wanted, released a statement not long after, writing, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic news that [Beth Chapman] lost her battle with cancer today. She was an exceptional woman, all of us at #WGNAmerica will miss her tremendously. Our thoughts and prayers are with [Dog the Bounty Hunter], her family, loved ones and millions of fans.”

Beth’s family has been sharing tributes of the Chapman matriarch since her death, with daughter Bonnie Chapman sharing that she was “thankful” to call Beth her mom, and slamming people speaking negatively of her.

“For those talking s— about my mother after her death, shame on you. My mother was a person and doesn’t deserve to be degraded because of ANY of her or my father’s past. My mother fought for women’s rights and was the kindest woman,” Bonnie wrote.

“I’ll never forget you, mama. You were such a strong woman, and you taught me to always be strong. You were strong for everyone, and you taught me it’s okay to let go,” she added later. “I’d never thought I’d lose my mom at 20. I told her I thought she had a couple years left, but in her eyes she disagreed.”

