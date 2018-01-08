Reality

Fans Celebrate the Inspirational Return of Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Revenge Body’

Khloé Kardashian’s Revenge Body is back for a second season and fans are already in tears.The E! […]

By

Khloé Kardashian’s Revenge Body is back for a second season and fans are already in tears.

The E! reality show profiles several “revengers” as they work to face their personal demons and re-shape their bodies to reclaim their mental and physical health, two of whom viewers met during Sunday’s premiere.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ken stunts on Instagram to hide how unhappy he is with his body and personal insecurities, and already won fans over with his heartwrenching backstory and initial reaction to meeting with his celebrity trainer.

Melody, whose mom has made her feel like her body “isn’t enough” her whole life, was a touchstone for many fans who related to her struggle.

Kardashian’s compassion for the people she’s helping, as always, shone through for fans.

She even opened up about her own body struggles.

“I’m a huge believer of it’s not what you say, it’s how you say it,” the reality show host — who is currently six months pregnant with her and Tristan Thompson’s first child together — told a contestant.

“Khloe, you got to lose weight cause you’re really hurting the brand,’ ” she recalled family members telling her.

The Good American designer says she knows that the family wasn’t trying to be rude, but nonetheless she was hurt by their words.

“I understand that was coming from my management side of my family, but it does hurt,” she said.

Revenge Body airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: E! Entertainment / Nicole Weingart

Tagged:

Related Posts