'Return to Amish': Paramedics Respond to Rosanna's Panic Attack in Intense Exclusive Sneak Peek

Rosanna may not be cut out for the English world, her Return to Amish co-stars fear, as she suffers a panic attack while attempting to follow in the steps of her cousin, original Breaking Amish cast member Rebecca. After making it to Florida during last week's episode with friend Maureen, who grew up in her same strict religious community, Rosanna became panicked thinking about possibly being shunned by her family for her decision to venture out into the world. PopCulture's exclusive sneak peek of Monday's all-new episode picks up as she lays almost comatose amongst her worried friends.

"Rosanna and I just arrived at the house in Florida and all of a sudden Rosanna had a panic attack," Maureen recalls of the scary moment in a later confessional. "It got to the point where I was like, 'We need to get the ambulance out here.' In some Amish communities, they don't go to the English doctor unless it's something really bad and they have to go."

Rosanna is clearly unwell, as her head lolls to the side and she tries to communicate that she can't feel her mouth or her arm. Calling for Jeremiah, Sabrina begins to pray over her young ward. "Dear God, please be with Rosanna and please help her," she says. "Just help her to calm down and help her to know that you've got her in the palm of your hand and that everything's gonna be OK. Just help her to calm down and just be with her and relieve her anxiety and help her not to worry anymore."

The paramedic arrives quickly, as Jeremiah guides him back to where Rosanna is. "Almost an anxiety attack or... her heart's racing and she said she can't feel her mouth and nothing," he explains. As the paramedic asks Rosanna what her name is, she has trouble communicating back to him, and the first responder is surprised to learn she's from western Pennsylvania, not Europe, due to the Pennsylvania Dutch being spoken around him.

It's a chaotic scene, and Sabrina doesn't think it bodes well for Rosanna's experience away from her home community. "I don't know if Rosanna's cut out for the English world," she admits. "This is a lot of stress on her and I don't know if she can pull it off or not." Carmela agrees, telling the camera, "I sense that she wants to go back Amish. Everything was just too much," before Jeremiah chimes in, "I mean, whether she wants to or not, I think that would be the best thing for her." Return to Amish airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.