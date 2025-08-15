Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire Reportedly Miss ‘The Voice’ Following Brandon Blackstock’s Death

Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire are taking time away from The Voice in the aftermath of Brandon Blackstock’s death.

A week after Clarkson’s ex-husband and McEntire’s stepson died of melanoma on Aug. 7 at the age of 48, The U.S. Sun reports The Voice is working to find celebrity coaches to fill in for the pair as NBC films two seasons simultaneously.

McEntire has missed recent tapings of The Voice Season 28, the publication reports, while Clarkson has also been taking a hiatus from her coaching role on Season 29.

“Kelly will not be at the tapings scheduled next week for Thursday and Friday. Production is working on a replacement coach for her now,” a production source told The U.S. Sun on Thursday. “Kelsea Ballerini and Miley Cyrus have been considered to fill in, but right now, it’s all still a work in progress.”

(Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night)

Ballerini previously filled in for Clarkson in Season 20, while Cyrus served as a coach on Seasons 11 and 13.

The production source explained that both Clarkson and McEntire are considered “family” to producers and crew members alike, and that “whatever they want, the show will give them. They don’t owe the show anything right now.”

“But they are being incredibly professional throughout this,” they continued. “As much as one can be during a time like this.”

Clarkson broke the news a day before Blackstock’s death that her ex-husband, from whom she filed for divorce in 2020, was “ill.” Announcing the postponement of her Las Vegas residency to spend time with their children, daughter River, 11, and son Remy, 9, the Grammy winner wrote on social media, “While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.”

(Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic//Getty Images)

“I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding,” she continued.

Four days after Blackstock’s passing, McEntire took to Instagram with an emotional tribute to her stepson. “Last week, my stepson/oldest son Brandon Blackstock went home to be with God. His struggle is over and he is in eternal peace in God’s presence,” the country star wrote. “There is no one else like him, and I’m thankful for the time we had together. His legacy and laughter will be carried on through his family. Rest in peace cowboy. Happy trails to you til we meet again.”