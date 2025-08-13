Reba McEntire Shares Statement on Former Stepson Brandon Blackstock’s Death

Reba McEntire posted a tribute to her former stepson after his death.

Brandon Blackstock, ex-husband of Kelly Clarkson, passed away at 48 last Thursday after a three-year battle with melanoma.

McEntire was previously married to Blackstock’s father, Narvel Blackstock, from 1989 to 2015. She was listed as his stepmother in Blackstock’s obituary.

In an Instagram post, McEntire shared her love for Blackstock.

“Last week, my stepson/oldest son Brandon Blackstock went home to be with God. His struggle is over and he is in eternal peace in God’s presence,” she wrote. “There is no one else like him, and I’m thankful for the time we had together. His legacy and laughter will be carried on through his family. Rest in peace cowboy. Happy trails to you til we meet again.”

McEntire also commented under her son Shelby Blackstock’s post.

“Very well said Shelby. Yes we will miss him so much 💔💔🙏💔❤️❤️❤️🙏💔,” she wrote.

In Shelby Blackstock’s post, he wrote that Brandon “taught me so much, leaving behind countless cherished memories” that he would “hold onto forever.”

“Words cannot begin to capture the tremendous loss our family has endured. Yesterday, we lost a brother, a father, a grandfather, and a son,” Shelby Blackstock wrote. “Brandon Blackstock was an irreplaceable part of our family—funny, bright, and full of life—and he will be deeply missed.”