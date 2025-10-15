‘The Voice’ Eliminations Leave Reba McEntire in Tears

Season 28 of The Voice has left us with some major shockers. The season’s battles began in the latest episode with two saves, three eliminations, and an emotional Reba McEntire.

The latest episode pit the members of the coaches’ teams against one another. And for the first time in the show’s 28-season history, they were in charge of choosing their duet partners.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Team Reba was Aaron Nichols, who defeated Daron Lamee on “Fooled Around and Fell in Love.” McEntire opted to keep Nichols, which makes since his country vibe is definitely more in her wheelhouse.

From Team Bublé was a defeated Austin Gilbert on “Honey Bee.” Gilbert ended up being stolen by McEntire as Bublé chose another singer. With in her eyes, Gilbert was now on her team, with her praising his enthusiasm, heart and his voice. “You’re a cowboy,” she told him.

Despite her popularity on the singing competition show, McEntire has admitted to being hesitant to join the show as a coach. In an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the country superstar spoke about initially not wanting to participate in the NBC series. “I was really dreading it at first because I don’t want to tell anybody they suck,” she explained. McEntire first appeared on the show as a part-time advisor three times before officially getting her own red chair for season 24.

“I passed on it years ago when it first came over from Holland, and I said, ‘I can’t tell somebody, you know, don’t give up your day job.’ I’m not gonna do that!” she recalls. “But the way we did it on the first time I was on The Voice, it was more helpful and encouraging.” Of the current coaching team she works alongside, she said, “We’re nice people. We encourage. We lift up.”