Reality TV Personality Harry Savage Dies Unexpectedly

The 'Hunted' star's passing is currently being investigated as an 'unexpected death,' with a man in his 30s arrested at the scene before later being bailed.

Reality TV star Harry Savage has died. Savage, who appeared alongside his brother on the Channel 4 series Hunted, was found dead at his home in Putney, southwest London on the morning of Friday, July 19, with police investigating the incident as an "unexpected death." He was 26.

Paramedics who were called to the home at around 9:15 a.m. local time reportedly found Savage dead at the scene, according to MyLondon. A man in his 30s, who has not been identified, was arrested at the scene but later bailed pending further inquiries. Savages' cause of death is not known. A post-mortem exam was conducted on July 20, but police are still awaiting the results of toxicology tests.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed in a statement to The Independent that "detectives responsible for policing Wandsworth are investigating the incident as an "unexpected death." They added that police "remain in contact with the man's family and will be supporting them as inquiries continue to establish the circumstance."

Savage originally from Essex, appeared on Channel 4's show Hunted in 2019 with his brother Frank. The British reality series follows contestants as they go on the run for 25 days in mainland Great Britain while attempting to avoid being caught by a team of Hunters composed of former and serving police, intelligence personnel, and on-foot teams. Harry, who began filming the show just weeks before his mother tragically died, was caught after 24 days. The show's Hunters caught his brother just minutes before the finale.

Harry was living in London at the time of his passing and working as the global head of partnerships for the dating app Thursday. In a tribute shared to LinkedIn, Thursday remembered Savage for "his high energy, positivity and colourful personality in full flow," adding that he "threw himself into events, charmed partners and brought joy to the rest of the team. Talk of teams becoming friends was never truer than with Harry. He was very much at the core of making Thursday what it is today, and the company won't be the same without him."

Paying tribute to Savage in the comments section of his final Instagram post, one person wrote, "Absolutely devastated to read of your unexpected passing. Such a kind soul, Harry. Rest in eternal peace, darling...Forever young." Another person wrote, "Harry my friend! Absolutely devastated about the news! You were beautiful soul always!"