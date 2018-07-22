Reality TV’s Most Turbulent Relationships

It’s no secret that many reality TV couples have seriously tumultuous relationships. However, there are a handful of couples that stand out among the rest as being the most explosive together.

From Keeping Up With the Kardashians to Teen Mom, there are couples on a number of reality shows that have a documented history of tension. No matter what network the show comes on there is one common thread that runs through each series, there are some seriously dramatic couples.

Keep scrolling to see more of the most turbulent relationships in reality TV history.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

The formerly engaged couples’ tumultuous relationship has been well-documented on their E! series, Rob & Chyna. The two were together from January 2016 until December of the same year.

They two, who share daughter Dream Kardashian, are currently embroiled in a heated legal battle after accusing one another of emotional and physical abuse.

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin

In May 2016, the Teen Mom 2 stars separated after three years of marriage. They share a son together named Lincoln and the ups and downs of their relationship were closely followed on the MTV series.

One of the major disagreements between the two was whether they were going to have more children. At the time, Lowry said that she didn’t want more kids while Marroquin wanted more. Not long after their breakup, Lowry became pregnant with her third child by her friend, Chris Lopez.

Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin

The Jon & Kate Plus 8 stars were married for more than 10 years before they officially called it quits in 2009. Their split came only two years after their TLC reality series debuted. The show documented their lives with their eight children.

The two have had a highly publicized war of words that consisted of abuse claims and slamming the other’s parenting ability. Earlier this year, Jon and Kate had a falling out after a heated custody disagreement that required police intervention.

Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars were married for 25 years. The relationship has become increasingly more tumultuous in recent months after Caitlyn released her memoir, The Secrets of My Life.

In the book, the former Olympian alleges that Kris was well aware of her desire to transition from male to female. Since the release of the memoir, Kris’ famous daughters have come to her defense, which has been documented on KUWTK.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott

The celebrity couple shared the highs and lows of their relationship on their series, Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood, from 2007-2011. The pair, who share five kids together, wed in 2006 and have been open about their struggles throughout their marriage.

Two of the major issues in their marriage are financial problems and McDermott’s 2013 cheating scandal. In May 2017, Spelling explained that “communication has been our key.”

“We had both taken the ease of our relationship for granted. We both realize now that relationships and marriage take work. You get out of it what you put into it. We love each other so much though. We are willing to put in that work,” she told Us Weekly.

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt

The Hills alums are happily married now, but their relationship hasn’t always been stress-free. Montag and Pratt now share a child together, Gunner.

The two previously experienced serious drama surrounding Montag’s friend Lauren Conrad and the effects their relationship had on their respective families. Montag and Pratt previously appeared on Marriage Boot Camp in 2015 to work on their union.

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne

The former stars of MTV’s The Osbournes have been married for more than three decades. Earlier this year, Sharon explained that her rocker husband had multiple affairs in the past.

“There wasn’t just one woman; there were six of them,” she told The Telegraph. “Some f–king Russian teenager … then a masseuse in England … our masseuse out here [in Los Angeles] … and then our cook.”

After Ozzy’s infidelity was exposed, the singer admitted he struggles with sex addiction and started seeking treatment.

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett

In June 2014, Baskett was accused of cheating with a transgender model while the former Playboy bunny was pregnant with their second child. The incident caused a major riff in their marriage.

The two worked to rebuild their marriage appearing on Kendra On Top as well as Marriage Boot Camp. While on the shows, the pair tackled their intimacy and personal trust issues.

However, the couple announced plans to divorce in April as troubles continued to mount for the pair.

Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley

The Teen Mom OG stars share a daughter named Leah. In 2013, the two called it quits for good after years of an on-and-off relationship.

The two ended their custody battle in 2016 over their little girl. In the decision, Shirley maintained primary custody with Portwood agreeing to pay child support.