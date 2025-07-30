Reality TV Couple Breaks up for ‘Terrible, Disgusting’ Reason `

Love Island USA‘s JaNa Craig has split with Kenny Rodriguez for a “terrible, disgusting” reason while branding her longtime beau a “manipulative liar.”

After news broke this weekend that Craig and Rodriguez, who came in third place on Love Island USA Season 6 last summer, had split, Craig took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday with a statement to her followers.

“Thank you for all your love & support. It means the world to me,” began Craig, who is currently starring on Love Island: Beyond the Villa with Rodriguez. “As you know, Kenny and I are no longer together. Please know that I have seen all the breakup theories and none have matched up to how terrible, disgusting and disappointing it truly is.”

“Discovering that someone you loved isn’t who you thought they were and that the relationship you thought you were building hasn’t been genuine since day one has been truly devastating,” she continued. “Thank you for respecting my privacy and please know as a child of God, I will always be okay.”

Rodriguez soon shared his own statement to his Story, writing that the “past few days have been incredibly difficult.”

“I’ve been quietly sitting with a lot of emotions and doing my best to process everything privately,” he continued. “Breakups are never easy, especially in the public eye. Sometimes, despite how deeply you care for someone, you come to the hard truth that the relationship was not something that could last long-term.”

He concluded, “I’ll always be grateful for the time we shared and the memories we created. I release this chapter with no ill will, only a hope that JaNa’s path forward brings her nothing but happiness.”

Craig was not happy with Rodriguez’s statement, taking to her Story with a call out: “stfu you manipulative liar. You are not taking accountability and telling people the type of person you really are is insane to me!!” she wrote, adding, “My first statement was me being nice. Do not piss me off”

While Craig and Rodriguez have yet to address the reason for their split directly, Craig’s close friend and Love Island USA castmate Leah Kateb took to Instagram to call out Rodriguez more specifically.

“@kennyrodriguez Put a sock in it ChatGPT headass. Tell the truth for once! Racist, clout/money hungry and a scammer since DAY 1!!!!” she wrote. “Tryna make it seem like it’s something it’s not. Dw, our Nay is blessed & highly favored.”