‘Love Island USA’ Star JaNa Craig Releases First Statement on ‘Devastating’ Kenny Rodriguez Split

JaNa Craig has released her first public statement on her breakup with Kenny Rodriguez.

The two met during season 6 of Love Island USA last year and had been together since it ended, until this past Sunday.

According to a TMZ report, Craig was the one who chose to break it off. The reason for their breakup was unknown. The news was confirmed after fans of the show drew attention to the fact that Craig’s besties Serena Page and Leah Kateb—who formed a group on the show called “PPG,” short for “Powerpuff Girls”—unfollowed Rodriguez.

A new statement from Craig (and a follow-up comment from Page) on her Instagram story sheds a bit of light on the situation.

“Hi my loves,” she began the Instagram story. “Thank you for all your love & support. It means the world to me. As you know, Kenny and I are no longer together. Please know that I have seen all the breakup theories and none have matched up to how terrible, disgusting and disappointing it truly is.”

The post is a bit of a shock, given that Craig and Rodriguez were posting about each other as recently as Saturday.

“Discovering that someone you loved isn’t who you thought they were and that the relationship you thought you were building hasn’t been genuine since day one has been truly devastating. Thank you for respecting my privacy and please know as a child of God, I will always be okay.”

In a comment on her Instagram story, Page wrote that Rodriguez was “a narcissist and a racist,” fueling speculation as to the cause of their breakup.

In season 6 of Love Island USA, Craig and Rodriguez placed third. Page and her boyfriend Kordell Beckham ended up winning the season.