‘Love Island USA’ Finalists Split

It’s the end of the line for two fan-favorite Islanders.

The season 6 Love Island USA contestants JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez have called it quits, according to TMZ.

TMZ’s report says the couple broke up earlier this morning, and that Craig was the one who chose to break it off. Currently, the reason for the breakup is unknown.

There’s been rampant speculation online about the couple’s relationship status after Love Island USA fans noticed the two took each other’s @s out of their Instagram bios.

In addition, Craig’s close friends Leah Kateb and Serena Page formed a group on the show called “PPG,” short for “Powerpuff Girls”—unfollowed Rodriguez.

As recently as last night, both Craig and Rodriguez were posting about each other on social media, leading to even more speculation that there was some sort of major incident between the two.

In last year’s season of Love Island USA, Craig and Rodriguez finished in third place. Serena and her boyfriend, Kordell Beckham, (brother of NFL star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.) were ultimately the winners of the season, taking home the top prize of $100,000.

Love Island USA is streaming now on Peacock.