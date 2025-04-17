‘Love Island’ Spinoff ‘Beyond the Villa’ Announced Starring Fan Favorite Islanders

Love Island USA will debut a new spinoff on Peacock this summer starring some of Season 6’s standout islanders, the streamer announced Thursday.

The series, which has the working title Love Island: Beyond the Villa, will follow “everyone’s favorite Season 6 Islanders around Los Angeles as they navigate new careers, evolving friendships, newfound fame and complex relationships outside of the Love Island villa.”

The cast of Beyond the Villa includes JaNa Craig, Serena Page, Leah Kateb, Aaron Evans, Miguel Harichi, Kaylor Martin, Connor Newsum, Kenny Rodriguez, Olivia Walker and Kendall Washington — with additional appearances from other former Love Island stars teased.

Serena Page, JaNa Craig and Leah Kateb attend the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

Season 6 of Love Island USA, hosted by Ariana Madix and narrated by Iain Stirling, was the most-watched reality series of summer 2024, as per Nielsen, and Peacock’s most-watched original reality competition series ever.

Page walked away the winner of Season 6 alongside Kordell Beckham, with Kateb and Harichi coming in second place and Craig and Rodriguez taking third place.

Love Island: Beyond the Villa is executive produced by David George, Adam Sher, Sarah Howell and Richard Bye alongside Richard Foster and Chet Fenster. The series is produced by ITV America in association with GroupM Motion Entertainment.

All episodes of Love Island USA are currently available to stream on Peacock.