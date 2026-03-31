Reality Star Opens up About Disappointing Plastic Surgery Results: ‘Ruined My Life’

Jessi Draper is not satisfied with the results of her recent cosmetic procedures.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star, 33, spoke candidly about feeling like she “ruined her life” after undergoing an upper and lower blepharoplasty, and facial fat grafting in a March 5 TikTok.

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Draper said she was “blinded” by “self-confidence issues” when she went in for her latest round of plastic surgery, admitting, “I really wish I would have asked more questions. I wish I wouldn’t have done it. I wish I would have said no.”

@_justjessiiii Don’t know what’s going on with my nose with this filter.. but be kind 🫶🏼 ♬ original sound – Jessi Draper

“I’ve really been struggling,” she added. “I genuinely feel like this last surgery ruined my life,” adding that she thinks she looks “f—king hideous” in the upcoming fifth season of the Hulu reality series. “My face is swollen. My eyes look crazy. I don’t look like how I used to and I hate it,” she said.

Draper later told Alex Cooper during the March 25 episode of Call Her Daddy that she felt like she had used cosmetic surgery as a “coping mechanism” amid the end of her two marriages to ex-husband Zach Gish and estranged husband Jordan Ngatikaura.

“I had two husbands who treated me so badly that [my appearance] was the only thing that I could control,” the reality TV personality explained. “That may sound weird, but it’s like, I can’t do anything else right, so, like, I can control my appearance.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 22: (L-R) Jordan Ngatikaura and Jessi Ngatikaura attend the Freakier Friday Los Angeles Premiere at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, California on July 22, 2025. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Disney)

News of Draper and Ngatikaura’s split broke earlier this month as Season 5 of Mormon Wives went on a production pause amid an open domestic assault investigation involving cast member Taylor Frankie Paul and her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen. Paul’s season of The Bachelorette was then canceled amid the investigation following the release of a video showing a 2023 domestic violence incident between the two.

On March 19, Ngatikaura — with whom Draper shares son Jagger, 5, and daughter Jovi, 3 — filed for divorce, requesting a restraining order against Draper the next day. That request was denied.

On March 19, Ngatikaura — with whom Draper shares son Jagger, 5, and daughter Jovi, 3 — filed for divorce. The next day, Ngatikaura filed for a restraining order against Draper, which Draper opposed the same day and which was denied.