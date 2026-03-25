Restraining Order Filed Amidst Reality TV Couple’s Divorce

There’s a lot going on within the marriages of the cast members on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Fresh off the Taylor Frankie Paul and Bachelorette scandal as a result of her domestic violence charges, her co-star Jessi Draper is going through a divorce, and it’s getting messy quickly.

TMZ reports Draper’s estranged husband, Jordan Ngatikaura, has filed for a restraining order. But Draper is fighting back against it.

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Ngatikaura filed the TRO request last week in his pending divorce case with Draper. The beauty brand owner filed her opposition to the TRO the same day. No further details about the nature of the claims in the documents are available.

Ngatikaura filed for divorce a day before he requested a temporary restraining order. The estranged pair have been married for five years. They share two children together. This isn’t the first time they have split. The couple have separated before, but it seems this may be the end.

Ahead of the divorce filing, the former pair listed their Salt Lake City home for sale. He released a statement about his decision to file for divorce, telling TMZ, “This has not been an easy decision and it comes with a heavy heart. I’m grateful for the shared memories and the lessons. While our paths are now moving in different directions, my priority remains my children and ensuring they feel loved, supported, and protected through this transition. “I am committed to handling this next chapter with kindness and respect. I kindly ask for privacy and understanding as we navigate this as a family.”

Draper has been open about issues in their marriage. In a chat with PEOPLE last Fall, she claimed that she had received “emotional abuse” from her husband and they agreed to a 90-day separation while simultaneously working on their relationship in therapy.

In the recent March interview with PEOPLE, she revealed that their therapy was ongoing, both individually and as a couple. “We’ve been doing that for about a year now since the separation happened, and it’s helped a lot,” the reality TV star said at the time. “It’s taught us both a lot about how we are as individuals and how we are in a relationship, and it’s just kind of still a work in progress.”