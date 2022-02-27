‘Real Housewives’ Star Surprises With Reported Cancer Diagnosis

Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thorton shared some sad news on social media for fans of the show. The reality star revealed she had been under testing at John’s Hopkins in the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, taking fans through her emotional journey.

Thornton joined the popular Bravo reality series during season six, though fans have reportedly not taken the greatest shine to her. That may change after her emotional revelation on social media.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Mia I’m so sorry but your test results came back and I need you to go to Johns Hopkins Cancer Center today,” Thornton wrote in the caption of a photo on Friday. “You can only imagine the overwhelming amount of emotion [husband Gordon Thornton] and I endured trying to figure out why. However, even with such terrible news, I felt an extreme amount of peace and energy instilled that allowed me to remain strong.”

From there, Thornton continued by explaining how the situation has already changed her perception of living, with talk of being “humble” in the wake of her doctor visits. “I’ve been in and out of visits to specialists every day and the storm is not over but this experience is changing me,” Thornton said. “I know God has a plan and I know we are often challenged to remain humbled that tomorrow is not promised and that our days on this earth are numbered.”

“A message from my heart. A gentle reminder to Live, Love & Forgive as if today was your last. Be great Kings & Queens,” Thornton finished the post. Her admission is the latest announcement from a member of the Real Housewives family to reveal a cancer battle. According to PEOPLE, Camille Grammer told the outlet that she was diagnosed with endometrial cancer in 2013, with another diagnosis of squamous cell carcinoma in 2017.

Back in November, Vicki Gunvalson also revealed she had a cancer struggle in the past. According to PEOPLE, she told Jeff Lewis’ Sirius XM show that she was forced to get a hysterectomy to remove her uterus while dealing with the disease.