‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Fans Want Candiace Dillard To Find a New Manager Besides Her Husband Chris

Candiace Dillard turned not just the heads of her co-stars and family, but also viewers of The Real Housewives of Potomac by revealing that her husband, Chris Bassett, is now managing her blossoming music and acting career. Many raised concerns that Bassett could potentially be riding Dillard’s coattails, but Dillard insists he’s her biggest fan. But after the latest episode, many are calling for Dillard to find new management.

The couple got into a heated exchange during the Sept. 5 episode of RHOP. During a sit-down lunch, Dillard voiced her frustrations over her husband booking cooking classes during the same week she’s shooting her first music video for her latest single “Drive Back.” Bassett previously owned a barbeque restaurant that he sold amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Since selling the restaurant, he’s been teaching cooking courses, catering private events, working on a cookbook, and jumping in as Dillard’s manager.

“Why are you having to work during this time?” she asked Bassett. “Because that’s when I was booked,” he told Dillard, who responded, “The last thing I need is to be feeling like I can’t be the artist because I don’t know everything is in place.”

That’s when things went left. Bassett expressed that he still has his own career to maintain while simultaneously helping Dillard, noting he’s not compensated for his work as her manager. “I volunteered to do this s—,” he snapped. “What do you want me to do? Just drop everything that I’m doing and do nothing but sit here and make sure that you’re okay, then I can ask you for an allowance? I’m sorry, I don’t have a job anymore because I just wait on you hand and foot.”

Dillard told her husband to “check his attitude,” leaving him to walk away from the table and run off to his car. While still mic’d, the couple continued arguing, with Dillard threatening to curse him out. Fans took it as a sign the couple does not need to mix business with pleasure. Check out some of the reactions below:

