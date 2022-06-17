Andy Cohen Embarrassed After Revealing 'Real Housewives' Star's Plastic Surgery Secret

Andy Cohen made a major mistake on live television. The Watch What Happens Live host fell was speaking with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG Kyle Richards on June 16. Cohen asked how her breast reduction was working out, which Richards responded, letting him know he spilled her secret. "Thank you for letting everybody know, Andy," she responded, causing Cohen to gasp and laughter from both the audience and fellow guest, Saturday Night Live cast member Chloe Fineman. "I thought you've talked about it! No, no! Oh my god. You told me about it so many times! I'm so sorry," he told Richards.

Richards made it clear again. "I never told anybody," she said. Regarding why she had the procedure done, she explained: "I never had implants. I had double Ds, no implants. I still don't have implants, but I went in, and I said, 'I want smaller boobs. I don't ever want to wear a bra ever again in my life again.' And here I am." Now, she's able to go bra-less, something she was never able to do before. "I have never lied about anything I've done and I never, ever will," she said happily.

Cohen apologized again. Richards forgave him. "It's okay, Andy. I love you," she said before squeezing in one last quip, "I can't wait to share more things with you tomorrow." Watch the clip below.