‘Real Housewives’ Search for Romance in Bravo’s New Dating Show ‘Love Hotel’ — Watch the Trailer

The Real Housewives are looking for romance on Bravo’s new dating show Love Hotel.

The network gathered together some of the most eligible bachelorettes from across the Real Housewives franchise for a romantic journey like no other on its new dating series, which debuted its first trailer on Tuesday, March 25.

Luann de Lesseps (Real Housewives of New York City) and Shannon Beador (Real Housewives of Orange County) come together in the eight-episode series with Gizelle Bryant and Ashley Darby (Real Housewives of Potomac) on “for the ultimate lavish getaway in the hopes of finding true love.”

“The women will decide who will check in and who will check out, and that is done with the coveted key to the Love Hotel,” the show’s description reads. “At the end of their time in paradise, the women must decide if they want to check out of the Love Hotel coupled up or check out solo, the way they arrived.”

While all four of the single ladies are looking for love, they’ve all had their own struggles in past relationships. Beador is “fresh off a very public and tumultuous breakup” from ex John Janssen and “looking forward to playing the field and having fun yet also keeping an open heart and mind.”

Bryant, meanwhile, having just sent her daughters off to college, “is now an empty nester and ready to make romance her new priority.” Darby, on the other hand, is preparing for her divorce from Michael Darby as she dives “back into the dating pool” and tries to “get over her self-described daddy issues.”



And finally, after two divorces RHONY viewers witnessed firsthand, de Lesseps is “primed to meet her next great love, hoping the third time is the charm.”

Joel Kim Booster will act as the “Love Concierge” on Love Hotel. The actor and comedian made headlines last October when he slammed Beador on social media for allegedly mistreating the crew during filming. He soon apologized on his Instagram Story, writing, “I regret making this a part of the story of our show, as I’m deeply proud of the work, the ladies and the crew put into making it. Love our incredible crew and production staff so much and I would go to war for each and every single one of them.”

Love Hotel premieres on Sunday April 27 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo with episodes available to stream the next day on Peacock.