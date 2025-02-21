Everything Coming to Peacock in March 2025

Peacock is giving subscribers plenty of new streaming options next month! On Thursday, NBCUniversal’s streaming service revealed the complete list of movies and TV shows set to make their way to its lineup in March 2025, and several titles are must-adds to your watchlist.

Peacock’s biggest title of the month will be Wicked. Just months after making its theatrical release in November, and after picking up 10 nominations for this year’s Oscars, the record-breaking musical adaptation, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, will make its streaming debut on Peacock on March 21. The movie’s singalong version will also be available to stream the same day. Other movies heading to Peacock next month include The Big Lebowski, Fast Times At Ridgemont High, Fried Green Tomatoes, The Hurt Locker, and more.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On the TV front, the final episodes of Taylor Sheridan’s hit Paramount Network Western drama Yellowstone will finally be available to stream when all six episodes of Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 head to Peacock on March 16. They will be joined next month the final episodes of The Traitors Season 3, a new season of Top Chef, reunions for The Real Housewives Of Potomac Season 9 and Southern Hospitality Season 3, and the Season 12 finale of Hallmark’s When Calls The Heart.

Peacock’s expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $7.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs an addition $6 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in March 2025 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).

March 1

300

The Art of Us

Baby, It’s Cold Inside

Belle

The Big Lebowski

Bleeding Steel

The Boss

The Breadwinner

A Bride For Christmas

Brokeback Mountain

Brooklyn

Call Jane

Come As You Are

The Croods

Dances With Wolves

Death Becomes Her

Den of Thieves

Dolittle

Drowning Mona

Emma

The Equalizer

The Equalizer 2

Fast Time At Ridgemont High

Flight 7500

The Flock

Fried Green Tomatoes

Funan

Gamer

Geostorm

The Gift of Peace

The Groomsmen

Hancock

Hanna

He Named Me Malala

Honk For Jesus: Save Your Soul

Hunter Killer

The Hurt Locker

Identity Thief

The Impossible

In Bruges

Josie And The Pussycats

Just Go With

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Kill Bill: Volume 2

A Knight’s Tale

Land of the Lost

The Last Witch Hunter

The Lego Movie

Leprechaun

Leprechaun II

Leprechaun III

Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space

Leprechaun V: In The Hood

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood

Leprechaun Origins

A Lifelong Love

Little Rascals

Love and Basketball

Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance

Love On Ice

Love’s Portrait

Lucy

Madea’s Family Reunion

The Miracle Season

Morning Show Mysteries: Mortal Mishaps

My Christmas Family Tree

My Gal Sunday

Outlander

Paul

Pulse

Red

Red 2

Red Shoes and The Seven Dwarfs

Redemption in Cherry Springs

Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone

Road to Christmas

Rush

Salt

Snakes on a Plane

Snow Bride

Sonic The Hedgehog

Spy

Still Mine

Suffragette

Thelma & Louise

The Theory Of Everything

Trolls

Trolls World Tour

Twenty Feet From Stardom

Two Turtle Doves

The Vanishing

Venus and Serena

The Vows We Keep

Wedding Planner Mystery

What To Expect When You’re Expecting

White House Down

With Love, Christmas

World’s Greatest Dad

Zero Dark Thirty

March 2

Jurassic World: Dominion

Jurassic World: Dominion (extended version)

The Royal We

March 3

The Real Housewives Of Potomac, Season 9 – Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)

March 4

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 18 – Premiere (Oxygen)

President Trump addresses Joint Session of Congress

March 5

Denise Richards and Her Wild Things, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)

March 6

Love After Lockup, Season 5 – New Episodes

The Traitors: UK, Season 3 – Premiere, All Episodes – 12 Episodes (Peacock Exclusive)

The Traitors, Season 3 Finale and Reunion (Peacock Original)

March 7

Hitpig! – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

Mother

Shuttle

Southern Hospitality, Season 3 – Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)

March 8

The Way Home, Season 3 – Finale (Hallmark)

March 9

The Reluctant Royal

March 10

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 16 – Premiere (Bravo)

Wicked: The Real Story

March 11

Accident, Suicide, or Murder, Season 5 All Episodes (Oxygen)

Me Robaste El Corazon, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)

March 12

Plane

March 13

Long Bright River, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

March 14

Mystery Island: Winner Takes It All

Romulus, My Father

The Sacrament

Top Chef, Season 22 – Premiere (Bravo)

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 22 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)

Top Chef: The Dish with Kish, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)

March 16

Royal-ish

Vengeance

Yellowstone, Season 5 Part 2 (Peacock Exclusive)

March 19

The Invisible Man (2020)

Opry 100: A Live Celebration

March 20

Rescued Chimpanzees of the Congo With Jane Goodall

March 21

Filth

Hammer of the Gods

The Right Kind of Wrong

Wicked – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

Wicked – Sing-Along Alternate Feature-Length Version – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

March 22

Happy’s Place, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)

March 23

Hearts Around the Table: Jenna’s First Love

Minions: The Rise of Gru

March 24

When Calls The Heart, Season 12 – Finale (Hallmark)

Married to Medicine, Season 11 – Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)

March 26

Deal or No Deal Island After Show, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)

The Irrational, Season 2 – Finale (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo Digital)

March 28

Southern Charm, Season 10 – Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)

March 30

Brian And Charles

Gigi & Nate

Hearts Around the Table: Shari’s Second Act

Stifel Snow Show, Season 2 – Finale (CNBC)

March 31

Black Butterfly

Dragon Blade

The Forbidden Kingdom

Hacksaw Ridge

The Last Exorcism

No Escape

Robin Hood (2018)