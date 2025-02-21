Everything Coming to Peacock in March 2025

Peacock is giving subscribers plenty of new streaming options next month! On Thursday, NBCUniversal’s streaming service revealed the complete list of movies and TV shows set to make their way to its lineup in March 2025, and several titles are must-adds to your watchlist.
Peacock’s biggest title of the month will be Wicked. Just months after making its theatrical release in November, and after picking up 10 nominations for this year’s Oscars, the record-breaking musical adaptation, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, will make its streaming debut on Peacock on March 21. The movie’s singalong version will also be available to stream the same day. Other movies heading to Peacock next month include The Big Lebowski, Fast Times At Ridgemont High, Fried Green Tomatoes, The Hurt Locker, and more.
On the TV front, the final episodes of Taylor Sheridan’s hit Paramount Network Western drama Yellowstone will finally be available to stream when all six episodes of Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 head to Peacock on March 16. They will be joined next month the final episodes of The Traitors Season 3, a new season of Top Chef, reunions for The Real Housewives Of Potomac Season 9 and Southern Hospitality Season 3, and the Season 12 finale of Hallmark’s When Calls The Heart.
Peacock’s expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $7.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs an addition $6 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in March 2025 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).
March 1
300
The Art of Us
Baby, It’s Cold Inside
Belle
The Big Lebowski
Bleeding Steel
The Boss
The Breadwinner
A Bride For Christmas
Brokeback Mountain
Brooklyn
Call Jane
Come As You Are
The Croods
Dances With Wolves
Death Becomes Her
Den of Thieves
Dolittle
Drowning Mona
Emma
The Equalizer
The Equalizer 2
Fast Time At Ridgemont High
Flight 7500
The Flock
Fried Green Tomatoes
Funan
Gamer
Geostorm
The Gift of Peace
The Groomsmen
Hancock
Hanna
He Named Me Malala
Honk For Jesus: Save Your Soul
Hunter Killer
The Hurt Locker
Identity Thief
The Impossible
In Bruges
Josie And The Pussycats
Just Go With
Kill Bill: Volume 1
Kill Bill: Volume 2
A Knight’s Tale
Land of the Lost
The Last Witch Hunter
The Lego Movie
Leprechaun
Leprechaun II
Leprechaun III
Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space
Leprechaun V: In The Hood
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood
Leprechaun Origins
A Lifelong Love
Little Rascals
Love and Basketball
Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance
Love On Ice
Love’s Portrait
Lucy
Madea’s Family Reunion
The Miracle Season
Morning Show Mysteries: Mortal Mishaps
My Christmas Family Tree
My Gal Sunday
Outlander
Paul
Pulse
Red
Red 2
Red Shoes and The Seven Dwarfs
Redemption in Cherry Springs
Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone
Road to Christmas
Rush
Salt
Snakes on a Plane
Snow Bride
Sonic The Hedgehog
Spy
Still Mine
Suffragette
Thelma & Louise
The Theory Of Everything
Trolls
Trolls World Tour
Twenty Feet From Stardom
Two Turtle Doves
The Vanishing
Venus and Serena
The Vows We Keep
Wedding Planner Mystery
What To Expect When You’re Expecting
White House Down
With Love, Christmas
World’s Greatest Dad
Zero Dark Thirty
March 2
Jurassic World: Dominion
Jurassic World: Dominion (extended version)
The Royal We
March 3
The Real Housewives Of Potomac, Season 9 – Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)
March 4
Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 18 – Premiere (Oxygen)
President Trump addresses Joint Session of Congress
March 5
Denise Richards and Her Wild Things, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)
March 6
Love After Lockup, Season 5 – New Episodes
The Traitors: UK, Season 3 – Premiere, All Episodes – 12 Episodes (Peacock Exclusive)
The Traitors, Season 3 Finale and Reunion (Peacock Original)
March 7
Hitpig! – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)
Mother
Shuttle
Southern Hospitality, Season 3 – Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)
March 8
The Way Home, Season 3 – Finale (Hallmark)
March 9
The Reluctant Royal
March 10
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 16 – Premiere (Bravo)
Wicked: The Real Story
March 11
Accident, Suicide, or Murder, Season 5 All Episodes (Oxygen)
Me Robaste El Corazon, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)
March 12
Plane
March 13
Long Bright River, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
March 14
Mystery Island: Winner Takes It All
Romulus, My Father
The Sacrament
Top Chef, Season 22 – Premiere (Bravo)
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 22 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)
Top Chef: The Dish with Kish, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)
March 16
Royal-ish
Vengeance
Yellowstone, Season 5 Part 2 (Peacock Exclusive)
March 19
The Invisible Man (2020)
Opry 100: A Live Celebration
March 20
Rescued Chimpanzees of the Congo With Jane Goodall
March 21
Filth
Hammer of the Gods
The Right Kind of Wrong
Wicked – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)
Wicked – Sing-Along Alternate Feature-Length Version – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)
March 22
Happy’s Place, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)
March 23
Hearts Around the Table: Jenna’s First Love
Minions: The Rise of Gru
March 24
When Calls The Heart, Season 12 – Finale (Hallmark)
Married to Medicine, Season 11 – Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)
March 26
Deal or No Deal Island After Show, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)
The Irrational, Season 2 – Finale (NBC)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo Digital)
March 28
Southern Charm, Season 10 – Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)
March 30
Brian And Charles
Gigi & Nate
Hearts Around the Table: Shari’s Second Act
Stifel Snow Show, Season 2 – Finale (CNBC)
March 31
Black Butterfly
Dragon Blade
The Forbidden Kingdom
Hacksaw Ridge
The Last Exorcism
No Escape
Robin Hood (2018)