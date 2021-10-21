‘Real Housewives of Orange County’: Vicki Gunvalson Accuses Ex of Infidelity

Vicki Gunvalson is making some scandalous accusations against her ex-fiance Steve Lodge. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star says Lodge was unfaithful during their relationship. She made the claims in a post on social media. “He used me, he lied to me, he’s been dating a 36-year-old and is not what he portrays himself to be,” Gunvalson claimed, per Just Jared. “No Christian man would do what he’s done.”

In a separate comment online, she wrote, “While I was out of town working on a biz trip, he took her to my condo in Mexico! He’s been flaunting around my town in OC making out in public places. It’s disgusting.”

Gunvalson’s former co-star, Tamra Judge, is showing Gunvalson some support. “GET OUT OF BED @vickigunvalson and let’s go whoop it up,” she wrote on Twitter. “I hate to see you so sad. No one is worth it girl. Especially after what you allegedly found out last night! You are beautiful, you are strong, you are smart! Don’t let anyone tell you any different.”

One follower wanted to know more about what happened. Per the fan, Lodge “seemed so wholesome and good for” Gunvalson. But according to her, things aren’t always what they appear to be.

But Lodge is calling BS on Gunvalson’s claims. In a statement to Page Six, Lodge denied he was unfaithful. “Vicki and I ended our engagement and relationship in December of 2020,” he told the media outlet. “I did this in person verbally and explained it to her in writing,” adding that he and Gunvalson had not “been in an intimate relationship since September of 2020.″ He said they remained friendly but distanced himself because it was “clear Vicki was still waiting [sic] more.”

He says Gunvalson is putting on a front. “The absolute lies she is now spreading on social media [are] very disappointing and disingenuous, to say the least. But I cannot say I’m surprised,” he continued. “She should not be dragging Tamra or anyone else into her lies. With that being said, I still wish her all the best.”

The two former lovers got engaged in April 2019. They dated for a little over three years before the engagement. Gunvalson was previously married to Michael J. Wolfsmith from 1982 to 1991, and then to Donn Gunvalson from 1994 to 2014. The marriage and divorce from Don were featured on the show.