'Real Housewives': Vicki Gunvalson Reveals If She'll Appear on 'All-Stars' Spinoff

In late February, it was reported that there would be a Real Housewives "All-Stars" series which would see cast members (both current and former ones) from the franchise going on trips with one another. As for who exactly will be a part of this series, Bravo has not officially announced the cast for the special. However, there's one person that you can likely count on not being a part of the show — Real Housewives of Orange County alum Vicki Gunvalson. According to Hollywood Life, Gunvalson is claiming that she won't appear on the upcoming spinoff despite signing a contract to do so.

On Friday, Gunvalson re-posted a message that her former RHOC co-star Tamra Judge published that read, "Report this is you think it's bulls— Vicki isn't on HW spinoff." Not only did she re-post the message, but Gunvalson added, "It's bulls—!! I had the contract signed by both parties in FEB [2020] then Covid hit... then crickets." Hollywood Life reported that the former reality star's post has since been deleted. As Real Housewives fans know, Gunvalson appeared on the first season of RHOC, the first show within the Housewives franchise. She starred in the Bravo series from 2006 to 2019. Both Gunvalson and Judge exited the series in 2020.

Entertainment Tonight originally reported on Feb. 25 that this "All-Stars" spinoff series would be coming to the streaming service Peacock. The show would bring together Housewives from various franchises to go on a vacation together. A source said at the time, "The trips are always the most memorable part of any season of Housewives, so it makes total sense they'd want to do this. If the women want to do it is another question." While Bravo has not yet released an official statement on who will be a part of this spinoff, Page Six did report on Thursday that many of your favorite Housewives stars are being considered to take part in the project.

The publication reported that Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps had been cast in the series, which is said to be filming in Turks & Caicos in April. Additionally, other Housewives stars including Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice from the Real Housewives of New Jersey, Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore from the Real Housewives of Atlanta, and Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are reportedly being considered. Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer, who star alongside de Lesseps in RHONY, could also appear on the spinoff.