Watch: ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Drops Trailer for Season 8

The Real Housewives of New Jersey are back with the return of a former cast member.

Danielle Staub is returning to the Bravo series, but she isn’t coming back quietly. Staub, who appeared in the first two seasons of the reality show, famously clashed with almost all of her cast mates at the time. But now, it appears she is back in the good graces of Teresa Giudice.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Back in the day, the two had one of the most infamous Real Housewives fights in all of the franchise. Giudice flipped a table over Staub in a furious state.

During the season eight trailer, Staub appears to be the one flipping out over a dinner and at cast member Siggy Flicker.

The returning cast members include Giudice, Flicker, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania and Staub starring in a “friend” role. Newcomer Margaret Josephs, who Flicker says “beats to her own drum,” is also joining the cast.

The new season will show Giudice dealing with her mother’s death and life with her husband Joe Giudice in prison, the Gorgas purchase a new restaurant and a major conflict between Staub and Catania.

“You’re f—king liar. I never said that. You’re a lying scumbag,” Catania says in Staub’s face.

It appears Jospehs and Flicker will also have issues this season. “You’re one of the ugliest human beings in the world for making fun of me!” Flicker screams at Josephs.

Last but not least, would it be a season of RHONJ without some Kim D. drama? This time, the Posche owner will come head to head with Giudice.

The new season of the Bravo series returns on Oct. 4 at 9 p.m.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @melissagorga