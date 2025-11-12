‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Star Announces Engagement, Shares Sweet Proposal

Dolores Catania is engaged to Paulie Connell!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s boyfriend of nearly five years popped the question Monday at the Apple Store in Woodcliff Lake, N.J., PEOPLE reports, getting down on one knee where he first crossed paths with the Bravo star.

“I’m ecstatic!” Catania, 54, said of her engagement. “You know when you feel that happiness down in your gut? That’s where this excitement stems from for me. I feel so blessed, I almost feel guilty! Like I don’t deserve to be loved this way.”

“I keep telling Dolores, she deserves that and so much more,” Connell, 51, added. “She’s an incredible woman. And when I was proposing to her, I was able to articulate to her everything I see that she is, and everything I see that she does, and the impact she has on everybody around her. She’s one in a million.”

Connell explained that his Apple Store proposal was meant to feel “natural and organic” while giving him the element of surprise.

“I could have proposed on a yacht in Greece. I could have rented a grand hall, invited 400 people and asked her to marry me with fireworks in the background. But that’s not who we are,” he explained. “I didn’t want anything over-the-top and staged because we’re a humble couple. I wanted it to feel grounded and natural and organic. Plus, I wanted the element of surprise. And believe me, I had the element of surprise.”

The Bravolebrity admitted she had “not a clue at all” what was going on before Connell popped the question, worrying instead that she was “going to have to call an ambulance for him.”

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

“He was sweating so bad, his T-shirt was soaked, his face was beet red,” she recalled. “And you know how people say weird things when they’re having a stroke? He started saying these sweet, beautiful things to me out of nowhere and I was like, ‘Paul, are you okay?’ And then I realized he was proposing.”

Catania’s ex-husband, Frank Catania Sr., was quick to congratulate her on her engagement, commenting on Instagram, “Congratulations! we are so happy for you guys and can’t wait to celebrate. Love you guys”

RHONJ‘s Teresa Giudice, Rachel Fuda and Jennifer Fessler also showed their support in the comments. “So happy for both of you,” Giudice wrote. “Love you guys Congratulations!” Fuda added, “Yaaayyyyy so happy for you both !!!!!!!” while Fessler chimed in, “Congratulations my loves!!!”

While Bravo fans have been calling for Connell to propose for a long time, the Traitors winner insists her fiancé’s timing is perfect.

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)

“I’ve never been so sure of something ever,” she said. “You know, patience is a big thing for us. When we first met, Paul wasn’t used to being in the public eye; he wasn’t used to the pressure the audience can put on relationships. There were things in his life that he needed to sort through, and that took time. But even when things came up on the show, I never pushed Paul, because I wanted him to do the right thing on his own. And our bond is stronger now because of that. As a couple, we were able to naturally progress. so this engagement means more to us than it would if it was just something we were doing just for the sake of doing it.”

“Oh, it’s the best decision I’ve ever made,” Connell continued. “I really feel that everything that has happened has brought me to this moment. I’m proud of how far I’ve come, from the streets of Dublin, and feel lucky to have Dolores in my life. She’s made me a better version of myself.”