‘Real Housewives’ Star Shares Warnings After Undergoing Heart Surgery

Dolores Catania is issuing a stark warning for her fans amid her own health troubles. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star revealed in an Instagram post that she underwent a heart procedure.

Catania shared video footage of her boyfriend, Paulie Connell, driving her to the hospital last month for a cardiac ablation. The procedure destroys small areas of heart tissue responsible for the irregular rhythm, per Yahoo News.

The reality star says she knew something was off after a series of events. “About six months ago, I was driving when I suddenly felt a sharp pain in my chest that radiated down my arm. As women, we tend to ignore aches and pains, brushing them off as part of everyday life- but this felt different,” she penned the post in part.

She saw a doctor, who began monitoring her heart and picked up the condition quickly. She encourages her fans and followers to pay close attention to their bodies. ”That racing or fluttering in your chest you feel doing simple tasks during the day- that’s your body trying to tell you something. DON’T IGNORE THIS. AFib increases your risk of stroke or heart attack,” she added, also noting that heart disease is the number one killer of women.

Her co-stars commented their support. “We need our Dolo♥️🙏🏼 you always have the best doctors!” Melissa Gorgo wrote. “So happy you are ok!! We love you and your big heart!! So important to share 🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️” Margaret Josephs wrote. “Wishing you a speedy recovery 🙏” plastic surgeon and former RHONJ star Bill Aydin wrote.

Cardiac ablation is typically for patients suffering from arrhythmias, or irregular heartbeats. Mayo Clinic notes “the procedure works by targeting the areas of the heart responsible for sending faulty electrical signals and either burning or freezing them to create tiny scars. These scars disrupt the problematic pathways, helping to restore a normal heart rhythm.”