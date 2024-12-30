Dolores Catania can’t believe The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on a nearly two-year production break. Following a divided fourteenth season, Andy Cohen confirmed a production pause after there was no formal reunion special due to ongoing tensions between the cast who are in between the never-ending family drama of Teresa Giudice and Joe and Melissa Gorga.

Cohen confirmed the show will now not return until 2026. Catania, who has been on the show since Season 3, first as a friend of the series before becoming a full-time cast member, admits she’s disappointed by the news.

“We didn’t film last season, so we’re not coming back… we’re not going to be airing in January or February,” she told PEOPLE. “Of course, I’d look forward to seeing my cast come back on the screen or even come back to film, but they made a mess. I’m a little mad that everybody couldn’t get it together. I really am.”

Catania attempted to call a truce by having the women air out their issues during a season finale dinner, but the women left in a worse position than they came in. “On my way to that finale, I spoke to a therapist and asked her for some tips on going in and speaking to the women. I wrote it down in the car ride on the way there. And no matter what I did on and off camera, nothing helped,” Catania recalls. “You could see I was defeated. I sat there and I knew you wouldn’t be seeing us for a while, I saw it coming.”

She added: “We f—ing lost something along the way,” she says. “I’m looking at Salt Lake City and I’m looking at Beverly Hills and they fight, but they don’t go for the jugular. They’re not hitting below the belt. They agree to disagree and move on.”

Cohen has noted that a recast of sorts is in the works. He says it could be “all fresh faces” or some OGs mixed in with newbies.