‘The Traitors’ Gets 2 Major Changes for New Season

The Traitors is expanding its reality TV reign with a new all-civilian edition.

Ahead of the premiere of Season 4 of Peacock’s Emmy Award-winning celebrity competition show, NBC announced that it will be debuting a new version of the show featuring only everyday people.

Aside from the contestants and the network, this new edition of The Traitors will continue the treachery, murder, and roundtable drama of the beloved celebrity version, which is set to kick off its fourth season on Peacock in 2026.

“We’re excited to bring along The Traitors‘ highly addictive fan base as we discover the next generation of legendary gamers and schemers,” said Sharon Vuong, Executive Vice President of Unscripted Programming at NBCUniversal Entertainment, in a statement. “With our resident host and gameplay master of ceremonies, Alan Cumming, on board to introduce complete strangers to new epic missions and twisted gameplay, this new version for NBC offers a unique opportunity for the cast and audience to meet each other for the first time, and we know it will be incredible to watch.”

“The Traitors format has proven itself as one of the most gripping and talked-about reality competition shows in the world,” added Stephen Lambert, CEO of Studio Lambert, the producers of both the Peacock and NBC versions, in another statement. “We’re thrilled to be working with NBC to open up the experience to a new group of civilian players, whose stories and strategies will make the gameplay even more unpredictable – and, we hope, even more addictive for viewers.”

The Peacock version of The Traitors has already been renewed for a fifth season. The celebrities who have been announced as competing on Season 4 are The Real Housewives of Potomac‘s Candiace Dillard Bassett, The Real Housewives of Dubai‘s Caroline Stanbury, The Bachelor‘s Colton Underwood, NFL mom Donna Kelce, The Real Housewives of New York City‘s Dorinda Medley, singer-songwriter Eric Nam, Big Brother winner Ian Terry, Olympian Johnny Weir, Top Chef host Kristen Kish, Survivor’s Rob Cesternino, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Lisa Rinna, Dancing With the Stars’ Mark Ballas, Love Island’s Maura Higgins, actor Michael Rapaport, RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Monét X Change, Survivor’s Natalie Anderson, The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Porsha Williams, Love Island USA‘s Rob Rausch, comedian Ron Funches, One Tree Hill‘s

Stephen Colletti, Olympian Tara Lipinski, Big Brother‘s Tiffany Mitchell, and Survivor winner Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho.

NBC is currently accepting applications for its civilian version of The Traitors at thetraitorsus.com