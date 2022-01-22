‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 12 Taglines Revealed

Ahead of the newest season of the Real Housewives of New Jersey, Bravo has shared the cast’s taglines! Entertainment Tonight shared the taglines for all of the Housewives for Season 12. All of the cast members from Season 11 are set to return, with the cast including Teresa Giudice, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider, and Jennifer Aydin.

RHONJ is set to return on Tuesday, Feb. 1 on Bravo. To get fans even more excited for the premiere, Bravo released the Housewives’ Season 12 taglines. Giudice’s tagline is “I have a new king, but I’m still the queen of New Jersey.” It reflects the fact that she’s in a relationship with Luis “Louie” Ruelas. Giudice and Ruelas got engaged in October 2021 after dating for about two years.

The rest of the cast’s taglines touch upon what’s going on in their lives at the moment and, of course, hint at the drama to come. To find out what their taglines are, scroll down below.

Teresa Giudice

As previously mentioned, Giudice’s is, “I have a new king, but I’m still the queen of New Jersey.” Giudice found love with Ruelas following the end of her marriage to Joe Giudice, with whom she shares four daughters.

Margaret Josephs

Josephs may be trying to uncover some secrets come Season 12. Her tagline reads, “I say, when you have nothing to hide there is nothing to lose.”

Jackie Goldschneider

Goldschneider isn’t going to let the other Housewives get the best of her. For Season 12, her tagline is, “You don’t have to pay me a compliment, but you do have to pay me respect.”

Melissa Gorga

Gorga’s tagline reflects her Jersey roots. It reads, “Some people are born great and some are born Jersey.”

Jennifer Aydin

Aydin is set to sport a new look in Season 12 and she’s not afraid to say so. She says in her tagline, “My nose may be new, but I can still smell a rat.”

Dolores Catania

You can always count on Catania to be a voice of reason on RHONJ. She even says as much in her tagline, as hers reads, “I may not start the drama, but I will stop the show.”