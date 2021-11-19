‘RHONJ’: Jackie Goldschneider Was ‘Serious’ About Possibly Leaving Show Amid Teresa Giudice Feud (Exclusive)

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider went through the wringer during Season 11 of the Bravo series. Much of that was due to a feud that she had with co-star Teresa Giudice. While chatting with PopCulture.com, Goldschneider revealed that she almost said goodbye to the beloved franchise for good amidst the drama.

Fans will recall that during Season 11, Giudice told her co-stars that Goldschneider’s husband Evan was cheating on her. Things between the two Housewives came to a serious head later on when Goldschneider confronted Giudice about spreading the rumor without even letting her know about the situation. While the reality stars were able to reconcile during the reunion, Goldschneider did not partake in the cast’s trip to Lake George and experienced a frosty relationship with Giudice throughout much of the season. Goldschneider told PopCulture.com that due to all of the drama that surrounded her family, she seriously considered leaving the show.

“When they went to Lake George, it very serious [her consideration to leaving the show],” Goldschneider said while sharing how her skincare routine has improved since incorporating Neolastin products. “I actually thought that I would probably get cut when they went to Lake George without me, and I was prepared for that. So, I was very grateful that that didn’t end up being the case. I think I would’ve regretted it. But, I knew under no conditions was I going on that trip when Teresa was in that state.” She went on to say that she was “serious” about possibly leaving the show as she would never want it to have a negative impact on her family.

“I never signed up for something to really hurt my family,” she continued. “And to me, it wasn’t worth it.” Thankfully, Goldschneider is in a much better place today. She explained that she was able to move forward after her husband forgave Giudice for spreading the rumors about him. As for how she and Evan are doing today after all of the drama, Goldschneider said that they’re “better than ever.”

Fans will get to see how Goldschneider handles the aftermath of this feud during Season 12, which she said may premiere sometime around “February.” The Bravo personality teased Season 12 by sharing how it rivals even the most iconic moments from seasons’ past. “I can’t wait for everyone to see it. It’s so good,” the RHONJ star said. “And I love being a part of it. And I love my storyline this season so much. I can’t wait for you guys to see it. I wish I could talk about it more. But I’m so grateful to still be a part of it. I love being a housewife. I hope to be a housewife for a lot longer.”