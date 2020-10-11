'RHOD' Star Brandi Redmond's Daughter Recovering After Car Crash That Killed Her Mother-in-Law

✖

The Real Housewives of Dallas star Brandi Redmond's mother-in-law Jill Marie Redmond was killed in a car crash, Redmond revealed in a heartbreaking Instagram post Saturday. Redmond's 9-year-old daughter Brinkley was also in the vehicle with her grandmother and survived the crash. Redmond and her husband Bryan are also parents to Brooklyn, 11, and son Bruin, 2.

Redmond re-posted a photo of Jill and Jill's daughters, Megan Hughey, Lauren Cranford and Kristen Kosch, who host the podcast Girl, I Slept In My Makeup. The sisters said their mother died just hours before they published the post. "Thank you, Jesus, for saving our niece who was in the car with her," Hughley, Cranford and Kosch wrote in part. "To know our mom was to love her. She was a shining light to all who were lucky enough to know her. She loved so fiercely. She felt so deeply. And she loved Jesus with all her heart. Her world was FAMILY. She loved her 4 children and many grand babies to the depths of her soul, and she left us doing what she loved most- caring for her grand babies. We are in shock and are experiencing an indescribable pain."

Redmond added her own statement, asking her followers for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. "I ask that you lift my sweet Brinkley up as she continues to heal and that God protects her heart and eyes from this tragedy," Redmond, 42, wrote. "I am so thankful for her life. This is probably the most thankful yet pain I’ve ever felt."

The tragedy struck just days after Redmond celebrated Brinkley's ninth birthday on Oct. 3. She shared a photo of Brinkley with a big smile, calling her "my sunshine." Redmond continued, "You are EVERYTHING and I am so blessed to call you my daughter. Hope today and everyday is filled with love laughter and blessings."

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs on Bravo and debuted in 2016. Redmond has been a member of the main cast for all four seasons. The other stars on the show include Cary Deuber, Tiffany Hendra, Stephanie Hollman, LeeAnne Locken, D'Andra Simmons, Kameron Westcott and Kary Brittingham.