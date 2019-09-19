‘RHOBH’ Star Denise Richards Claims Ex Charlie Sheen Owes Her $450K in Child Support

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards accused her husband Charlie Sheen of owing her $450,000 in unpaid child support. She also claims Sheen has “squandered” more than half of his sale in the interest in Two and a Half Men on a lavish lifestyle and sending money to adult family members. Sheen denied Richards’ allegations, calling her a “coward.”

Richards, 48, made the allegations in an income and expense declaration she filed on Aug. 21, obtained by PEOPLE.

Sheen “squandered over $24,000,000 from the sale in his interest in Two and a Half Men to pay his personal debts and to support his extravagant lifestyle at the expense of support payments for his children,” Richards claimed. “During the time frame since our last stipulation/order in 2016 he has failed to pay $450,000 in support while diverting over $600,000 in assets to adult family members and converting thousands of dollars into cash for his own personal use.”

Sheen responded in an odd statement to The Blast. The site’s sources said Sheen will have specific documents on hand to prove the allegations are false.

“D and her legal posse traffic only in fiction… my day in court is painfully overdue,” Sheen said. “She is behaving like a coward and the truth will prevail.”

In the legal documents, Richards claims to be broke, with monthly bills that are double what she learns as an actress. Richards said she pays $17,000 a month for a house rental and $13,000 in childcare. She claims her monthly bills total $56,000, but her monthly income is $25,361, according to the documents.

Richards and Sheen, 54, were married from 2002 to 2005. They are parents to daughters Sam, 15, and Lola, 14. At the time of the split, Richards was six months pregnant with Lola. In 2011, Richards also adopted daughter Eloise, 8.

Richards, who joined RHOBH last season, revealed she did not take half of Sheen’s money. The couple did not have a prenup.

“Charlie and I didn’t have a prenup when we got married and when we got divorced, I could have asked for half of what he made,” Richards said in a RBOBH episode. “And I did not, because I ain’t a greedy f– whore.”

Before Richards accused Sheen of not paying child support, their relationship appeared to be on good terms. Sheen was even invited to Richards’ wedding to Aaron Phypers last year.

In another RHOBH episode, Richards revealed Sheen once brought a prostitute to a Thanksgiving dinner she hosted after their divorce.

“Charlie came over for Thanksgiving for dinner a few years ago, and he had a hooker in the car in the driveway,” Richards said. “He was afraid to tell me, ‘Uh, you know, well, she’s in the driveway. Is it OK if she’s in the driveway?’ I said, ‘Ugh. I’ll set a f– plate.’ Even a hooker deserves to have Thanksgiving dinner!”

Richards will be seen in Reality Queen!, while Sheen recently appeared in Lil Pump’s video for “Drug Addicts.”

Photo credit: SGranitz/WireImage/Getty Images