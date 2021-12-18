There’s a New ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Baby to Celebrate

The extended Real Housewives of Atlanta family just keeps on growing! RHOA personality Falynn Pina recently welcomed her fourth child, according to E! News. In late November, Pina gave birth to a baby girl, whom she shares with her fiance, Jaylan Banks.

On Friday, Nov. 26, Pina gave birth to daughter Emma Sang Pina. Banks told E! News about the birth, “Falynn did such an amazing job. She’s literally Superwoman. Emma is beautiful and perfectly healthy.” This is the first baby girl for Pina, who has three sons from a previous relationship. Pina and Banks first announced that they were expecting back in August.

At the time, the pair posted a YouTube video in which they spoke about the impending arrival to their family. The RHOA star said, “We’re adding another little one to the crazy bunch.” She went on to say that Banks already fits right in with the rest of the family and is an especially great stepparent to her children. Pina added, “You are an amazing father figure the boys.”

As for Banks’ thoughts on expanding the family, he said that he was simply excited about going on this parenthood journey. “I’m as ready as I can ever be,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to have some type of father figure in my life, so I’m giving back to the boys what I’ve never received…I’m ready to start the new adventure with you.” A couple of months after they announced the pregnancy, they shared even more exciting news. In October, Banks popped the question. Pina wrote on Instagram, “I said YES!!! I have no clue how @itsjaylanbanks pulled this big surprise off but I have not stopped balling my eyes out. I love you baby. #PerfectlyPina.”

As RHOA fans know, Pina was involved in some relationship drama earlier this year. The reality star shocked fans when she and Simon Guobadia announced the end of their marriage. The pair confirmed in April that they divorced after two years of marriage, telling fans at the time that it was a “mutual decision.” News later broke that Pina’s RHOA co-star Porsha Williams was engaged to Guobadia. Pina shared a statement with E! News about the news of Guobadia and Williams’ engagement, which read, “At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing. Sending positivity to all of you,”