'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Cast Member Leaving Show

Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta will look a lot different. After a few lackluster seasons, the Bravo reality series is getting a major shakeup. Kandi Burruss announced her exit after 14 years as a full-time cast member on the franchise during Grammy 2024 weekend. Her exit was followed by confirmation from Porsha Williams that she's returning after a two-season hiatus. Controversial friend of the show turned peach holder Marlo Hampton confirmed her exit after two seasons in an Instagram post shortly after. Rumors about who else will round out the cast have circulated, but no other casting choices have been announced. Now, executive producer Andy Cohen is confirming Sanya Richards Ross will not be part of the new season. Richards Ross joined in Season 14, with much of her storyline centered on her close-knit family and tension with Drew Sidora.

The revelation came during Cohen's Sirius XM radio show, Radio Andy. "How do you feel about Kandi [Burruss], Sanya, and Marlo [Hampton] leaving the show?" Cohen asked his guest, Mariah Smith. Richards Ross, who welcomed her second child with her husband, Aaron Ross, in December 2023, has yet to publicly announce her departure.

Andy casually announced Sanya is leaving #RHOA although it was never officially announced in the press. 💀😭 pic.twitter.com/ERtVoGMHUu — Lou’s Reality Land (@LouandReality) March 17, 2024

In an interview with PopCulture.com while attending the 2023 Disney Dreamers Academy, Richards Ross spoke about her time on the show. At the time, Season 15 hadn't premiered, but she expressed excitement about being able to expand her role on the show and for viewers to get to know her better.

"I feel like season 15 felt like we did two seasons in one. Not just because we came back up twice, but because it was that good. I think that Season 14 felt like a rebuild, especially for me coming on for the first time," she told us. "So this season, I felt like I really got to know the ladies. I feel like I'm in the thick of it and I got to show up, I feel like, even more authentically as myself, getting to really build friendships. So I'm excited for the audience to see that. As far as my personal story, it gets a little bit like unpredictable. There's some stuff I can't share, because it happens toward the end of the season. My husband and I are really open and really just want to show our love and our family, and just all the things we're doing. So you're going to get to see some good stuff and also some challenging stuff with me and my husband this season."