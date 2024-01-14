Former 'RHOA' Star Peter Thomas Arrested, Facing Multiple Charges

Peter Thomas can't seem to stay on top of his finances or out of trouble with the law. In the latest headline, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star was arrested for a variety of car-related charges. Entertainment Tonight reports the serial entrepreneur was arrested in the Atlanta area for driving while under the influence. Per his booking sheet obtained by the media outlet, Thomas was taken into custody on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 2 p.m. ET. Though he was released on the same day on a bail just under $3,000, the 63-year-old former Bravo staple was booked on multiple misdemeanors, including driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with expired tags, driving without a license, no proof of insurance, failure to maintain lane, and violation of a traffic control device.

Per the conditions of his release, he must abstain from alcohol consumption, marijuana usage, and other cannabis products or drugs. He will also be subjected to random alcohol and drug tests and cannot own any firearms. He must notify the court seven days in advance if he plans to change his residence. Never one to mince his words, he took to Instagram after the news was made public to let his fans know he was doing fine.

First becoming a household name amid his debut on the Bravo reality show in Season 3, his alleged shady business and financial deals were a constant storyline. His former wife, Cynthia Bailey, filed for divorce in 2017 after nine years of marriage.

This is not his public arrest. In 2019, he was arrested in Miami for fraud and accused of writing bad checks. He claimed he was innocent. He most recently made news for the closure of his Baltimore restaurant, Bar One, and reportedly owed money to the landlord and staff. He also was accused of assaulting a patron who happened to be the niece of fellow reality star, Tammy Rivera.