'Real Housewives' Star Kyle Richards Has Another Close Call After Recent Hospital Stay

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is not having a good week with bees. Just a few days after she was rushed to the hospital for a bee incident at her home, a bee flew into her car after she filmed scenes for the upcoming Peacock streaming special The Real Housewives of the North Pole. Richards, 52, is allergic to bees, so she was not happy about having another close encounter with the busy insects.

On Friday morning, Richards told fans that North Pole director Ron Oliver quickly stopped filming at about 3 a.m. because lightning was on its way. "So we all rushed to leave and I went to get in my car and what happens? A bee flies in my car. Guys, you can't make this stuff up," Richards said in an Instagram Story video, notes E! News. In the next video, Richards said she was surprised to see a bee active at night, adding, "I mean, if you were looking for a bee at three something in the morning, where would one even look?"

Richards also posted videos showing her car with the driver's side door open as she waited for the bee to escape. "Would you believe that it is three in the morning and there's a bee in my car?" she said. "Nobody would believe this. Nobody would believe it."

Last weekend, Richards had an even scarier encounter with bees. She was rushed to the hospital after she walked into a beehive on her property and was stung multiple times. Richards shared photos from her hospital bed, as well as security camera footage showing her running around her backyard. "I can laugh at this video now but what you can't see is that they were in my hair and were literally chasing me," Richards wrote. "My family wasn't home and for whatever reason, the people that work for me couldn't hear me screaming for help. My landline wouldn't dial 911 and my epi-pen was defective and wouldn't open."

Richards shared the story as a reminder to people with severe allergies who carry EpiPens to always carry them and make sure they work. "I share this story with you because I sometimes don't bother to take my EpiPen with me," Richards wrote Sunday. "I also don't know why I couldn't get mine to work. It's important to look [in your] tube and watch the videos of how to use it. There are different types of EpiPens and they each work differently."

Later, Richards confirmed the beehive would be removed and thanked Los Angeles fire Department first responders for their help. The Halloween Kills star has appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since 2010. She is married to Mauricio Umansky, with whom she shares two daughters. She also has a daughter with her first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie.

The Real Housewives of the North Pole is an original movie that will debut on Peacock later this year. Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad) also stars in the movie, which focuses on two "Christmas Queens of North Pole, Vermont" who spark a "town-wide feud and draws the attention of a national magazine writer hoping to make a name for herself with her scintillating expose titled, Real Housewives of the North Pole," according to the Peacock description.