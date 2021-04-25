'Real Housewives' All-Star Cast Reportedly Leaks

✖

Fans have been eagerly anticipating the upcoming Real Housewives All-Stars special ever since it was first announced back in February. Now, details have been released about who you might see on the reality series. According to The Sun, several of the potential Housewives on the series, including Teresa Giudice from the Real Housewives of New Jersey and Ramona Singer from the Real Housewives of New York City, were spotted traveling on Saturday as they made their way to Turks & Caicos, which is where filming will take place.

The Real Housewives All-Stars series will reportedly feature Housewives from various shows within the franchise as they head out on a trip together. The group reportedly met up in Atlanta on Saturday in advance of their trip to their ultimate destination of Turks & Caicos. On social media, numerous Housewives posted photos and videos of themselves traveling on the same day, an indication that they are on their way to film the exciting new series. In addition to Giudice and Singer, the other potential cast members include Luann de Lesseps from RHONY, Giudice's sister-in-law Melissa Gorga from RHONJ, Kenya Moore from the Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kyle Richards from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and Cynthia Bailey from RHOA.

Since this special is being filmed in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the production was forced to keep the cast on the smaller side. One source told The Sun, “The cast size had to be cut down to seven, as the largest-sized house the show could book is seven bedrooms due to Covid protocols." Even though it will be a smaller cast, there is still potential that another Housewife could be added in order to shake things up. The insider continued, "An 8th person is going to be added halfway, and will be teased as some sort of twist.” They did not confirm who would be added, but many fans have been speculating that it could be Jill Zarin from RHONY, who last appeared as a full-time member of the cast during Season 4.

The source continued to share even more details about what fans can possibly expect from the show, including how many episodes producers are eyeing. They continued to explain, “This is not the ideal cast that Bravo wanted but due to scheduling conflicts with current seasons filming and Covid, everyone is just excited they are going through with this." According to the same source, the series could be four to six episodes long, depending on what takes place while filming.