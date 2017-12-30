‘RHOBH’ Cast Member Kyle Richards’ Husband Speaks out Following Burglary

Following a devastating burglary, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky is speaking out and sharing what's really important after the family's loss.

Umansky took to Instagram on Saturday to post a series of images with the caption, "Memories [family]. Nothing replaces Family. They can steal your belongings, but they can't steal your memories or your love."

Earlier this week, Umansky and Richards' $8.2 million home in Encino, California was broken into with more than $1 million worth of items reportedly stolen as the couple and their children vacationed in Aspen, Colorado. While authorities confirmed to the media that the burglary was reported at the residence, they offered no other details.

The couple's daughter, Sophia, 17, also posted an image with the caption, "All that matters."

According to TMZ, which reported the burglary, the list of items stolen includes the Bravo personality's gold wedding band that bears the inscription "Mauricio forever," as well as all her handbags — including Birkin and Chanel purses.

A pair of $100,000 diamond earrings her husband got for their 20th wedding anniversary almost two years ago was also stolen.

Photo credit: Instagram / @kylerichards18