'Real Housewives' Star Kyle Richards Hospitalized

✖

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards was rushed to the hospital after a dangerous encounter with bees. The Little House on the Prairie star said she was stung several times and is allergic to bees. She also shared security footage of the incident, showing herself running around her backyard and even jumping into a pool.

"So this happened yesterday... I walked into a hive of bees and was stung multiple times," Richards, 52, captioned an Instagram Story photo of herself in a hospital bed. "If you know me at all, you know I am allergic to bees and terrified of them." Next, Richards shared the security camera footage, which shows her running around her backyard to escape the bees.

(Photo: Kyle Richards/@kylerichards18)

"I can laugh at this video now but what you can't see is that they were in my hair and were literally chasing me," Richards wrote. "My family wasn't home and for whatever reason, the people that work for me couldn't hear me screaming for help. My landline wouldn't dial 911 and my epi pen was defective and wouldn't open."

Richards shared the incident because she wanted to highlight how important it is to make sure you have an EpiPen with you and that it works if you have severe allergies. "I share this story with you because I sometimes don't bother to take my EpiPen with me," she wrote alongside a selfie from the hospital bed. "I also don't know why I couldn't get mine to work. It's important to look [in your] tube and watch the videos of how to use it. There are different types of Epipens and they each work differently." She suggested that Epipen users should still call 911 even if they use it since first responders could have other medications to help.

Later, Richards shared a video of the beehive, and assured fans she would have them removed as soon as possible. She also thanked the Los Angeles Fire Department and Encino Hospital Medical Center responders for their quick response and "taking such good care of me." She also thanked them for "repeatedly having to convince me there were no more bees in my hair." Next, she posted a selfie with LAFD responders, who visited her home on Sunday to make sure she was fine.

Richards has starred on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since 2010. She was also a contestant on The New Celebrity Apprentice in 2017 and will appear in the upcoming The Real Housewives All-Stars. She is also a former child actress with credits dating back to the 1970s. She starred in Little House on the Prairie, Halloween, and Down to Earth. Richards is set to appear in Halloween Kills, which hits theaters on Oct. 15.