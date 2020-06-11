Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott is dedicating himself to speaking out against racism and affecting "lasting change" in the wake of George Floyd's death in police custody, which sparked Black Lives Matter protests worldwide. The HGTV star announced over the weekend he was donating to four nonprofits dedicated to social justice, encouraging his followers to step up in their own lives.

Scott tweeted Saturday that he was "committed" to listening and learning about the black experience, vowing to "use my voice, my platform, and my vote to affect lasting change." He continued that while the fight for racial equality is not an "overnight fix," he believes the right side will come out on top and "we are all responsible to speak up about the injustices around us" as "silence solves nothing."

This is not an overnight fix but I believe good shall prevail and we are all responsible to speak up about the injustices around us. Silence solves nothing pic.twitter.com/om47YLqHUg — Jonathan Silver Scott (@MrSilverScott) June 6, 2020

The reality personality then revealed he had donated to the NAACP, Fair Fight, The Conscious Kid, and the ACLU. "I'm donating to these organizations that I feel are doing great work nationwide," he wrote alongside the websites for the nonprofits, asking his followers, "What other organizations do you support?"

Scott admitted on Instagram May 30 that he was "struggling" with the idea of the racism and hate being so prevalent still in 2020. "The more I think about it, the more upset I get," he wrote alongside a photo of a memorial to Floyd. "We can and NEED to be better. PEOPLE are dying...being murdered...and not given the dignity or respect of being treated like human beings. I know I benefit from privilege that many others do not. And it's wrong. We are all created equal."

Scott's brother, Drew Scott, has also been a vocal supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement, hosting a Conversations on Race series on At Home With Linda and Drew Scott featuring Dr. Howard Stevenson, Jane Elliott and Kenny Leon. "We stand with you," he wrote on Instagram. "I've learned so much in just the past week – think of what we can achieve together if we continue this momentum! Keep sharing. Keep listening. Keep amplifying."

He added alongside a graphic showing where people can donate to fight for racial justice, "I believe that we can use this rage to fuel change and justice, peacefully. It’s hard to find words... but I have a duty to learn all that I can to help. Donate if you are able, have conversations that might be uncomfortable, help the helpers."