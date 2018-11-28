‘Property Brothers’ Star Jonathan Scott’s Ex Engaged 8 Months After Split

Jonathan Scott’s ex girlfriend, Jacinta Kuznetsov, has found love post-Property Brothers!

Eight months after the HGTV star called things off with his longtime girlfriend, Kuznetsov revealed that she said “yes” to photographer, filmmaker and conservationist Will Allen.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Thank you for your friendship for six years, my love. I am grateful we figured it all out. And thank you for asking me to be your BFF forever,” she wrote alongside a series of photos of herself and Allen alongside a diamond ring emoji and the #yesyesyes.

She included in her post a John Steinbeck quote: “First — if you are in love — that’s a good thing — that’s about the best thing that can happen to anyone. Don’t let anyone make it small or light to you. Second — There are several kinds of love. One is a selfish, mean, grasping, egotistical thing which uses love for self-importance. This is the ugly and crippling kind. The other is an outpouring of everything good in you — of kindness and consideration and respect — not only the social respect of manners but the greater respect which is recognition of another person as unique and valuable. The first kind can make you sick and small and weak but the second can release in you strength, and courage and goodness and even wisdom you didn’t know you had.”

Scott and Kuznetsov first met when she was a development producer at the Scott Brothers Entertainment production company, and the couple dated for about two years before announcing their split on social media this spring.

“When I met Jacinta in the fall of 2015, I met somebody kind and courageous and a champion for human/animal rights,” Scott wrote at the time. “We grew to respect each other fiercely and know that will remain unchanged for the rest of our lives.”

“Sometimes life takes you on unexpected paths and those paths aren’t always in the same direction,” he continued. “There’s no drama or negativity; no jealousy or hate. Not even sadness or sorrow. Our memories are filled with joy and we will continue to advocate for each other as friends wherever we go.”

At the time of their breakup, in a now-deleted post, Kuznetsov wrote, “An abundance of love for J has been a beautiful and rewarding time of my life. However, life is funny and sometimes chapters change and this one has. We have deep love and respect for one another but have gone separate ways.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Jonathan Scott